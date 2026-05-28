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Repairs to begin Monday on US-95 near Thorn Creek Road

ITD will start repairs along U.S. Highway 95 near Thorn Creek Road this summer.

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairs on June 1 on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 336, a mile south of Thorn Creek Road, on a small landslide that developed alongside the roadway.  

Initial movement on the hillside occurred during construction of the new alignment south of Moscow in September 2023 and was repaired at that time. Additional shifting developed this year alongside the original repair due to the wet winter conditions. ITD determined the movement was caused by moisture conditions and different soil layers that do not hold together well. Geologists and engineers monitored the slide throughout the winter to prepare a solution. Repairs were scheduled during the dry season to allow for movement to stabilize and create safer working conditions.   

To ensure long-term safety and stability along this corridor, crews will excavate the unstable material and replace it with a large rock support designed to hold the slope in place. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction, and drivers are asked to slow down in the active work zone. Construction is expected to be complete in early July. 

Motorists can also check Idaho 511for updated traffic impacts before traveling and visit the project web page for more information regarding construction on US-95 from Thorn Creek to Moscow. 

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Repairs to begin Monday on US-95 near Thorn Creek Road

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