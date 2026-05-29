Southbound I-15 traffic changes scheduled for Sunday night between Pocatello and Fort Hall

Traffic shift on I-15 between Pocatello and Fort Hall scheduled for this weekend.

On Sunday, May 31, the Idaho Transportation Department will shift southbound traffic on Interstate 15 between the Northgate and Fort Hall interchanges into the new lanes built in the median. This shift includes southbound two-week ramp closures at both interchanges to allow crews to tie in the ramps to the new lanes.

During this shift, motorists can expect:

The southbound on-ramp at the Fort Hall Interchange and southbound off-ramp at the Northgate Interchange will close for two weeks beginning the night of May 31.

Fort Hall Interchange users will detour to the South Blackfoot Interchange. View a detour map.

Northgate Interchange users will take I-86 to the Chubbuck Interchange and then use New Day Parkway to detour around the closure. View a detour map.

Speed limits will be reduced.

The shift will allow crews to construct the new southbound lanes and work on the ramps at the Northgate and Fort Hall interchanges.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2027. When finished, I-15 will be three lanes in each direction between Northgate and Fort Hall. The project will increase capacity and improve safety on I-15 to serve Southeast Idaho’s growing transportation volumes for years to come.

The safety of motorists and construction crews is ITD’s top priority during construction. When driving through the work zone, please stay alert, follow work zone signage and drive the posted speed limit.

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