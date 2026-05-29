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Signal construction resumes Monday at SH-39 and Pocatello Ave. in American Falls

Traffic signal scheduled for installation in American Falls.

The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning the final phase of construction at the intersection of State Highway 39 and Pocatello Avenue in American Falls. Work will get underway on Monday and include installation of a signal, installation of overhead lighting and a chip seal to preserve the pavement and extend its life.

Motorists should expect shifting lane closures and crews working in the area. The signal is expected to be operational  before the July 4 holiday weekend.

Last year crews rebuilt the intersection to improve safety and prevent northbound truck traffic from backing up on SH-39.

Project details are available  at itd.idaho.gov/news/sh-39-intersection-project-completing-at-american-falls/.  For up-to-date travel information relative to this project and others statewide, drivers can visit 511.idaho.gov or download the Idaho 511 app.

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Signal construction resumes Monday at SH-39 and Pocatello Ave. in American Falls

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