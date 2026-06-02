Gina Pastore Leads Hormone Therapy Clinic in Palm Harbor FL for Tampa Bay Patients (BHRT & TRT Expert)

Board-Certified Anti-Aging Specialist with extensive experience in hormone therapy, metabolic health, and medical weight management. Before and after image of female bhrt weight loss patient at Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine BHRT Hormone Therapy in Palm Harbor Florida

Fellowship-trained hormone specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP serves men and women seeking hormone therapy in Palm Harbor and Tampa Bay since 2011.

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, fellowship-trained anti-aging specialist and founder of Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, is recognized as a leading hormone therapy provider serving Palm Harbor, Florida and the greater Tampa Bay area. With over 30 years of clinical experience and more than two decades focused exclusively on hormone optimization, Pastore has built one of the Tampa Bay area's most established practices for men and women seeking hormone therapy near me solutions grounded in advanced diagnostics and individualized care.Hormonal decline affects both men and women beginning as early as the mid-30s. In women, declining estrogen and progesterone during perimenopause and menopause produce symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disruption, cognitive changes, sleep disruption, and mood instability. In men, testosterone decline — clinically known as hypogonadism or andropause — produces fatigue, loss of muscle mass, reduced libido, cognitive changes, and metabolic dysfunction. Despite the prevalence of these conditions, the majority of patients are told their labs are "normal" and their symptoms are simply a consequence of aging.Gina Pastore disagrees, and her clinical record reflects it."Normal on paper does not mean optimal," said Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP. "I look at the full picture, lab values, symptom profile, lifestyle, and metabolic function. Hormone therapy is not one-size-fits-all and it is never initiated without a complete baseline evaluation. Patients come to us after years of being dismissed. That stops here."Recognizing the Symptoms That Bring Tampa Bay Patients to Hormone TherapyWomen in their 40s experiencing unexplained fatigue, persistent fatigue that does not respond to rest, disrupted sleep, or mood changes that feel out of character are often in the early stages of perimenopause, a hormonal transition that begins years before the final menstrual period. Men experiencing low energy, difficulty building muscle despite consistent training, reduced motivation, or declining sexual function after age 35 may be experiencing the early stages of testosterone decline. Both conditions are diagnosable, treatable, and reversible with the right clinical intervention. Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine in Palm Harbor accepts new patients experiencing these symptoms and offers same-week consultations for individuals who have not yet had their hormone levels evaluated.Why Patients in Tampa Bay Are Searching for Hormone Therapy Near MeThe demand for accessible, local hormone therapy has grown significantly as awareness of hormonal decline has expanded beyond menopause into broader conversations about metabolic health, cognitive function, and quality of life. Patients throughout Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Clearwater, and Oldsmar are actively searching for a qualified local provider rather than relying on telehealth-only services that cannot perform in-person evaluations, vitals assessments, or hands-on clinical monitoring.Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine fills that gap. As a physical clinic located at 2595 Tampa Rd P in Palm Harbor, Gina Pastore and her team provide the in-person clinical experience that hormone therapy demands — particularly for patients initiating treatment for the first time, those with complex metabolic profiles, or those who have had poor outcomes with previous providers.A Clinical Approach That Goes Beyond Symptom ManagementAt Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, every hormone therapy program begins with comprehensive lab testing, including estradiol, progesterone, total and free testosterone, SHBG, DHEA, thyroid panel, and lipid panel. No treatment is initiated without baseline labs. Follow-up labs are performed every 8 to 12 weeks initially and adjusted based on clinical response and symptom resolution.Treatment options include bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, testosterone replacement therapy for men experiencing andropause or hypogonadism, pellet therapy providing consistent subcutaneous hormone delivery over several months, thyroid optimization for patients with Hashimoto's disease or hypothyroidism, and peptide therapy for patients targeting energy optimization, tissue repair, and recovery.Every protocol is individualized. There are no standardized templates. Dosing decisions are made based on lab values, body composition, symptom severity, cardiovascular risk factors, and patient goals, not on what is convenient or cost-effective for the clinic.Gina Pastore: Clinical Credentials and Community CommitmentPastore holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Florida, is board-certified as an Adult Nurse Practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and holds a fellowship in Anti-Aging Medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of South Florida and has been in continuous practice in Palm Harbor since 2011.Her approach to hormone therapy is rooted in the belief that patient education is inseparable from clinical outcomes. Every consultation at Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine includes a detailed explanation of lab findings, treatment rationale, expected timeline, and monitoring protocol, ensuring patients understand not just what they are taking but why, and what measurable change to expect.Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine is currently accepting new hormone therapy patients in Palm Harbor, Florida. Initial consultations are conducted in person and include comprehensive lab work. Telehealth follow-up is available after the initial visit. The clinic serves patients from Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, and Westchase, Florida. Men and women throughout the Tampa Bay area searching for hormone therapy near me are encouraged to contact the clinic directly at 727-771-3915 or visit varmedicine.com.About Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative MedicineVitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine is a Palm Harbor, Florida medical clinic specializing in hormone replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, bioidentical hormone therapy, pellet therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, and thyroid optimization. Led by Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, the clinic has served patients throughout Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Clearwater, Oldsmar, Westchase, and greater Tampa Bay since 2011. Located at 2595 Tampa Rd Suite P, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Phone: 727-771-3915. Website: varmedicine.com

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