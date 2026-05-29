MACAU, May 29 - “The Scent of Lotus Perfumes the City of Macao - the 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival” organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be held between 12 June and 17 July, during which more than 9,000 pots of lotus flowers will be placed at various locations across Macao besides the main exhibition venue in Avenida da Praia, Taipa, delighting visitors with the beauty of lotus blooms. Meanwhile, a series of exhibitions and activities with rich content will be arranged for visitors to enjoy both physical and sedentary activities. Residents and tourists are welcome to take part in the festival. This year, the Macao Lotus Flower Festival continues to collaborate with the Hengqin Lotus Flower Festival, highlighting their shared thematic flower Nelumbo nucifera ‘Xingfen’ that blooms simultaneously in both cities and inheriting the charm of the Chinese lotus to jointly compose a new chapter of cultural and tourism integration in the early summer.

With the theme “Lotus Filling Macao with Joy”, this year’s festival features the thematic flower, the beautiful and elegant Nelumbo nucifera ‘Xingfen’, whose peach-shaped, pink buds vary to a light pink hue edged with bright red upon blooming, as well as more than 20 other species of lotus flowers placed in different districts, creating an immersive space for residents and tourists to appreciate the refreshing glamour of lotus flowers. The main exhibition venue in Avenida da Praia, Taipa has a multi-layered landscape with visual guidance, combining elements such as bamboo ribbon-looking structures and artificial stone sculptures. With the nobility and purity embedded in lotus culture and the character of Macao as a city blending Chinese and Western cultures, the venue offers a summer tourist and cultural experience for visitors to enjoy photo-taking, strolling, flower viewing, and unwinding, which conveys the vitality of Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and facilitates the integration of lotus culture with urban tourism.

In addition, IAM will place around 9,000 pots of lotus flowers as well as more than 11,000 pots of seasonal flowers and shrubs in major streets, green areas, sightseeing spots and tourist attractions across Macao, such as Senado Square, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, Ruins of St. Paul’s and Lou Lim Ioc Park, for residents and tourists to enjoy the annual festive atmosphere in the city filled with the scent of lotus flowers.

To complement the Lotus Flower Festival, IAM will also arrange various lotus-themed activities at different locations for the public to take part in, including the eco-tour on appreciation of lotus, Hengqin lotus eco-tour, lotus-themed parent-child culinary workshop, workshop on (mobile phone) filming techniques of short videos on lotus, flower show planting for kids, and lotus-themed workshop, in order to enrich the leisure life of the population.