MACAU, May 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of persons engaged in Restaurants (29,046), the Manufacturing sector (8,822) and Elderly Care services (1,765) increased by 2.8%, 4.0% and 2.6% respectively year-on-year at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Number of those engaged in Hotels (61,138) remained stable year-on-year while number of those in Financial Activities (8,554), Child-care services (1,358) and the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector (1,088) decreased by 0.3%, 3.4% and 0.2% respectively.

In March, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in Hotels, Restaurants, Financial Activities, the Manufacturing sector, Elderly Care services, Child-care services, the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector stood at MOP20,800, MOP10,530, MOP32,520, MOP13,030, MOP 17,630, MOP 16,850 and MOP32,260 respectively.

In addition, the employee recruitment rates for Hotels, Restaurants, Financial Activities, the Manufacturing sector, Elderly Care services, Child-care services, the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector were 2.8%, 4.6%, 2.6%, 2.5%, 6.0%, 3.0% and 0.8% respectively.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages for the first quarter of 2026 covers Hotels, Restaurants, Financial Activities, the Manufacturing sector, Elderly Care services, Child-care services, the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector. However, the self-employed are excluded. Meanwhile, employees include resident and non-resident employees living in or outside the Macao Special Administrative Region.