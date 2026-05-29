IAM organises a series of activities for the “15th Food Safety Week”, inviting the sector and the public to build a city of food safety together

MACAU, May 29 - To support the “World Food Safety Day” on 7 June, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold a series of activities for the “15th Food Safety Week” in June. Through food safety forums with representatives from the sector, talks for the public, speaking tour for associations and schools, and food safety promotion activities, the event seeks to draw the attention of all sectors to food safety, guiding them in navigating correct concepts of food safety and healthy lifestyle.

Deepening regional exchange on food safety supervision and driving the advancement of technological supervision

The series of activities will be launched with the food safety forum held on 5 June. This year, under the theme “Technological Supervision of Food Safety Progress”, representatives from the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment (CFSA), Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong, and IAM are invited as keynote speakers to discuss with the Macao sector the future development of strengthening the effectiveness of food safety supervision with technological approaches. At the same event, the situation overview and current status of supervision of establishments of takeaway activities in Macao will also be presented, as well as the core principle of healthy diet “less oil, more beans, and more milk”.

Holding talks for the public and speaking tour for schools of associations to popularise correct knowledge about food safety

On the afternoon of 6 June, a thematic talk about “Safe and Healthy Food” will be held at the Municipal Market Complex of Patane for the public. Representatives from IAM and the Health Bureau will analyse the most common food safety mistakes in daily life, as well as nutrition and health problems from a scientific point of view, guiding the public to develop safe and healthy eating habits. Interested members of the public can register for the talk through the website or mobile application of “Macao One Account” from today until 3 June.

Between 7 and 11 June, IAM will organise a speaking tour on “Five Key Points for Food Safety in Summer” to deliver educational talks on food safety for associations and schools that they can book in advance. IAM will send staff to explain the points to note regarding food safety during the summer. Schools and associations are welcome to make bookings or enquiries during office hours by calling 8296 1239 or 8296 1245.

“Food Safety and Cool Summer” to promote food safety in a relaxed way

Between 12 and 18 June, the promotional activity “Food Safety and Cool Summer” will take place at Nova Mall in Taipa, with booth games, guided exhibitions with panels on food safety, parent-child colouring activities and puzzles, among others, in order to remind the public about the importance of food safety practices in the summer through games and interactions.

Members of the public are welcome to actively participate in the series of activities of the “15th Food Safety Week” to gain more understanding of food safety and jointly ensure food safety in Macao. For more information about the activities, they can call the Food Safety Hotline 2833 8181 during office hours.