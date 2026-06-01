Michael A. Geraghty Announces Horror Debut The Reaper - Blood Hymn

The Reaper - Blood Hymn by Michael A. Geraghty A serial killer case turns into a supernatural horror as the Reaper’s ritual spreads through the town. A horror story built on dread, mystery, grief, and a killer’s dark design. About The Author - Michael A. Geraghty A dark supernatural horror thriller where every clue leads deeper into ritual, fear, and the unknown.

The Reaper – Blood Hymn Delivers Visceral Small-Town Horror Where Forensic Science Collides with Ancient Evil

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Michael A. Geraghty announces the release of his debut horror novel, The Reaper - Blood Hymn , now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.The novel follows Sheriff Saul Collins as he investigates the death of eleven-year-old Jason Dawson, who is found buried alive in St Anthony’s graveyard. What begins as a murder investigation gradually reveals a wider pattern of ritualistic crimes, missing organs, shattered mirrors, and a community affected by fear and grief.Set in a small town, The Reaper - Blood Hymn brings together elements of crime procedural fiction and supernatural horror. The story follows Collins as he attempts to understand the connection between a killer known as the Reaper, a series of disturbing local events, and supernatural figures referred to as the Midwife, the Cantor, and the Archivist.The book explores themes of grief, parenthood, loss, fear, and the difficult choices faced when ordinary people are confronted by extraordinary evil. Through its central investigation, the novel examines how a community responds when violence, memory, and belief begin to overlap.Michael A. Geraghty was born in St Albans, England, in 1952. He built a long career in publishing, working in marketing, training, sales, circulation, promotions, and management development, eventually reaching director level. He holds a Master’s degree in Education and had poetry published in the International Library of Poetry in the 1990s.After retirement, Geraghty fulfilled a lifelong ambition to write a novel. He completed The Reaper - Blood Hymn while undergoing treatment for stomach cancer, diagnosed in June 2025.The Reaper - Blood Hymn is available immediately on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. The author is also available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.