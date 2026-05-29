Investigators seek help following multiple livestock shootings in Southern Idaho

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Brand Inspector’s Office and local sheriff’s offices are investigating a series of livestock shootings in Gooding and Jerome counties that left multiple cattle dead and ranchers facing significant losses.

In recent weeks, investigators have received reports of cattle being shot in remote grazing areas, including multiple incidents near Wendell in Gooding County and additional incidents in Jerome, Jefferson, and Payette Counties. A new report includes another cow shot overnight.

At least three cattle have been confirmed as unlawfully killed. In total, eight deaths are under investigation as officials work to determine if they are connected.

In several cases, portions of the animals were butchered. In other cases, the cattle were left where they died. Several of the animals were cows with calves.

“This is a serious crime that directly impacts Idaho ranching families and their livelihoods,” said Idaho State Brand Inspector Cody Burlile. “These producers invest significant amounts of time, money, and effort into caring for their livestock. The losses associated with these incidents are in the thousands of dollars.”

Investigators believe some of the animals suffered before dying from their injuries.

“When people hear about livestock being shot, they often think only about financial loss,” Burlile said. “What they don’t see is the suffering these animals endure, the impact on calves that depend on their mothers, and the effect on the livelihood of those who care for them. These aren’t just property crimes we are investigating.”

Under Idaho law, the malicious killing or destruction of livestock is a felony offense. Depending on the circumstances, additional criminal charges may apply.

The Brand Inspector’s Office is working closely with Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible.

Many of the incidents occurred in remote grazing areas where hunters, recreational shooters, off-highway vehicle users, and other outdoor recreationists may have been present. Investigators are asking anyone who observed suspicious vehicles, gunfire, unusual activity around livestock, or individuals handling cattle carcasses to contact law enforcement.

If you have any information, contact the State Brand Inspector at 208-884-7070 or email ContactBrands@isp.idaho.gov. Information can also be provided to local law enforcement agencies. The Idaho Cattle Association is offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Your assistance can make a difference.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho