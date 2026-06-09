Building the Future of Early Childhood Education in Saudi Arabia

illumine and Arabian Child (GCA) unite to bring AI-powered childcare technology, accreditation readiness, and operational excellence to KSA.

Technology should not replace the human side of childcare — it should strengthen it. Our shared goal is to help childcare providers across Saudi Arabia build stronger centres.” — Anshumaan Bhatt, Global Director of Revenue & Partnerships, illumine

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia accelerates its investment in early childhood education under Vision 2030, two organisations are coming together with a shared mission: to help childcare providers build higher-quality, future-ready centres powered by technology, training, and operational excellence.Saudi Arabia is undergoing one of the most significant expansions of its early childhood education sector in the region. As the Kingdom continues to invest in workforce participation, family support initiatives, and educational quality, childcare providers are increasingly seeking modern systems that enable them to scale while maintaining high standards of compliance, safety, operational efficiency, and learning outcomes.To support this transformation, illumine , the AI-native childcare management platform trusted by over 3,000 childcare centres across 50+ countries, has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Arabian Child (Subsidiary of Global Childhood Academy (GCA)) to support the next phase of childcare innovation and quality across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The partnership brings together two organisations deeply committed to elevating standards in early childhood education by combining illumine’s modern childcare technology platform with GCA’s longstanding leadership in accreditation, educator training, and childcare quality frameworks across the country.Supporting the Rapid Evolution of Childcare in Saudi ArabiaAt a time when Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid growth in childcare infrastructure, increased workforce participation among women, and rising expectations around quality and compliance, childcare providers are facing a new challenge: scaling operations while maintaining high standards of quality, compliance, educator effectiveness, and family engagement. Through this partnership, operators will gain access to a connected ecosystem of technology, expertise, and quality frameworks designed to help centres thrive in a modern educational landscape.Arabian Child, the executing entity for the partnership in Saudi Arabia, brings deep regional expertise and institutional credibility to the collaboration. As the authorised administrator of ECRA™ accreditation across the Middle East, Arabian Child works closely with childcare providers to support quality assurance, educator development, and operational excellence.This experience provides a unique understanding of the evolving needs of childcare operators and the practical challenges they face in delivering high-quality early learning experiences at scaleA Shared Vision for Quality and InnovationSpeaking about the collaboration, Dr. Samia Kazi, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Childhood Academy (GCA), highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in advancing early childhood education standards across the region.“At GCA and Arabian Child, we have always believed that meaningful progress in early childhood education comes through collaboration,” she said. “By bringing together accreditation expertise, educator development, and modern childcare technology, this partnership helps providers move beyond compliance and toward a culture of continuous quality improvement. Together, we are creating a stronger foundation for centres committed to delivering exceptional learning experiences for children and families across the region.”Building a Unified Ecosystem for Childcare ProvidersThrough this partnership, childcare operators across Saudi Arabia will gain access to a unified ecosystem that supports both educational quality and operational efficiency — from parent communication, admissions, attendance, billing, and staff management to AI-assisted observations, assessments, compliance workflows, and reporting.Together, the organisations aim to help centres move beyond fragmented systems and manual processes toward more connected, data-driven operations that support educators, administrators, and families alike.Technology Designed to Empower EducatorsAnshumaan Bhatt, Global Director of Revenue & Partnerships at illumine, reinforced the company’s commitment to supporting the rapid evolution of early childhood education in Saudi Arabia through scalable, future-ready technology.“Saudi Arabia is entering a defining phase in the evolution of early childhood education, and we believe technology will play a foundational role in enabling that growth sustainably and at scale,” he said. “Our partnership with Global Childhood Academy and Arabian Child brings together operational innovation and deep sector expertise to help childcare providers across the Kingdom deliver stronger outcomes for children, educators, and families.”“Technology should not replace the human side of childcare — it should strengthen it,” he added “Our shared goal is to help childcare providers across Saudi Arabia build centres that are not only more efficient, but also better equipped to deliver high-quality early learning experiences. By bringing together technology, educator development, and quality assurance, we can help create stronger outcomes for children, families, and the broader early childhood ecosystem.”Shaping the Future of Early Childhood Education in the RegionThe collaboration also reflects a broader shift happening across the region: childcare is increasingly being recognised not just as a support service, but as foundational infrastructure for long-term educational outcomes, workforce participation, and national development.With Arabian Child’s extensive network of childcare operators, training initiatives, and government-aligned partnerships, the collaboration is positioned to create meaningful impact across the sector, particularly for centres preparing for accreditation, expansion, and digital transformation.As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in the next generation, the need for connected ecosystems that combine quality assurance, educator development, and operational excellence will only grow. Through this partnership, illumine and Arabian Child are helping lay the foundation for a more modern, data-driven, and high-quality childcare sector—one designed to support children, educators, families, and the Kingdom’s long-term vision for education.

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