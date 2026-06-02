RMP Partners, a national business advisory firm, announced the acquisition of Eaton Hudson, Inc., a capital advisory firm with 40+ years of industry experience.

This acquisition expands our ability to provide clients with comprehensive solutions across liquidation, receivership, and advisory services.” — Amir Mireskandari

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RMP Partners Acquires Eaton Hudson , Inc , Creating Combined Distressed-Asset Platform with More Than $2.8 Billion in Disposition Track RecordRMP Partners, a Houston-area national business advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Eaton Hudson, Inc., a national asset disposition, valuation, and capital advisory firm with more than 40 years of industry experience.The acquisition strengthens RMP Partners’ capabilities across asset valuation, inventory liquidation, store-closing events, capital advisory, receivership support, real estate solutions, accounts receivable valuation, and post-closure intellectual property monetization. Eaton Hudson will continue operating under its existing brand with its current leadership team led by James Schaye and Amir Mireskandari. Eaton Hudson has executed more than $2.8 billion in inventory and asset dispositions across apparel, jewelry, home furnishings, sporting goods, industrial equipment, and related sectors.“Eaton Hudson is a respected name in the asset disposition and advisory industry,” said Amir Mireskandari, CEO and Principal of RMP Partners. “This acquisition expands our ability to provide clients with comprehensive solutions across liquidation, and receivership, advisory services.”Eaton Hudson will continue serving its existing clients with no changes to day-to-day operations or points of contact.“For nearly four decades, Eaton Hudson has helped clients maximize value from inventory, equipment, and real estate assets,” said James Schaye, CEO of Eaton Hudson. “Joining RMP Partners strengthens the resources and infrastructure available to our clients while expanding the strategic services we can offer across liquidation, asset recovery, accounts receivable and business transition matters.”About RMP PartnersRMP Partners is a national business advisory firm headquartered in the Houston area with project teams operating throughout the United States. The firm works alongside companies, lenders, bankruptcy professionals, and court-appointed fiduciaries to maximize value through liquidation, asset recovery, real estate solutions, and advisory services. RMP Partners also operates a portfolio of affiliated companies spanning ecommerce, real estate, legal support services, and consumer brands. For more information, visit www.rmppartners.com About Eaton HudsonEaton Hudson, Inc. is a national asset disposition, valuation, and capital advisory firm serving retailers, manufacturers, lenders, and turnaround professionals throughout the United States. The firm has executed more than $2.8 billion in inventory and asset dispositions across multiple industries over the past 40 years. For more information, visit www.eatonhudson.com

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