Moody Tongue Sushi at Hilton West Palm Beach Awarded MICHELIN Selection for Second Consecutive Year

Hilton West Palm Beach Moody Tongue Sushi Torched Ora King Salmon and Ama Ebi at Moody Tongue Sushi

Known for its elevated omakase experience and curated beer pairings, Moody Tongue Sushi continues its MICHELIN-recognized momentum

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moody Tongue Sushi West Palm Beach at Hilton West Palm Beach has earned a MICHELIN Selection in the 2026 Florida MICHELIN Guide, marking its second consecutive year receiving the distinction. The honor was announced as part of MICHELIN’s statewide Florida guide.Opened in January 2025, the restaurant is the third concept in the Moody Tongue group to receive a MICHELIN accolade, alongside its acclaimed Chicago and New York City locations. The intimate restaurant offers a 13-course omakase experience exploring hyper-seasonal ingredients from Executive Sushi Chef Hiromi Iwakiri, paired with Moody Tongue’s curated artisanal beers.“We are so humbled and grateful to be recognized for two years running in the Florida MICHELIN Guide,” said Jared Rouben, co-owner and Brewmaster, Moody Tongue. “We opened our first permanent Florida location just over a year ago and we are thrilled with the warm welcome we have received.”Guests may enjoy seasonal pairings such as Corn Ikura, served with white asparagus and chives, paired with a Yuzu Lager; Shima Aji, served with charred corn and pineapple, paired with an Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde; and a Torched A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Hand Roll, served with shishito pepper and garlic, paired with a Piquette Cerise.Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef’s mindset, carefully creating balanced beers that showcase layers of flavors and aromatics. The experience showcases a rotating selection of artisanal beer pairings, featuring specialties such as a Grapefruit Gose, a lightly tart German-style wheat beer incorporating Florida Ruby Red Grapefruit, and a Daidai Lager, brewed with Japanese bitter orange, as well as perennial favorites like the brewery’s Juiced Lychee IPA. As part of the lineup, Rouben also created a celebratory West Palm Beach Pilsner exclusively for Hilton West Palm Beach to commemorate the restaurant’s opening in 2025. The restaurant also offers a curated selection of Japanese whiskeys, as well as wines and sakes.“We are incredibly proud of the Moody Tongue Sushi team on this well-deserved recognition,” said Chris Inman, general manager, Hilton West Palm Beach. “Since opening, the restaurant has become a standout part of the guest experience and a tremendous asset to the hotel, helping further distinguish our property as a premier dining and lifestyle destination in the market.”Moody Tongue Sushi is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00 PM. Reservations must be made in advance via the restaurant’s OpenTable.In addition to the West Palm Beach location, Moody Tongue currently operates four world-class dining concepts, with two in Chicago and two in New York City. In 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, Moody Tongue’s Chicago location has been awarded stars in the Chicago MICHELIN Guide. the first wholesale brewery in the world to receive an accolade from the MICHELIN Guide.###About Moody Tongue Brewing CompanyFounded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (President & Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Chicago’s Moody Tongue Brewing Company is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate — or as Rouben describes, a “moody tongue.” A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York and the Siebel Institute of Technology, Rouben worked in MICHELIN-starred kitchens including the Martini House in Napa Valley, California and at Thomas Keller’s Per Se in New York City before beginning to brew.In 2016, Moody Tongue Brewing Company expanded to open The Tasting Room in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, serving a menu of both year-round and limited-release beers, which housed the largest collection of beer books in the country. Three years later, Moody Tongue’s Tasting Room earned the 2019 Jean Banchet award for “Best Bar." That year, the brewery relocated its operations to a new location and grew the brewery’s production capacity and allowed for the introduction of two world class dining concepts: a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, and The Dining Room at Moody Tongue, both led by Executive Chef James Bingham.. In 2023, Moody Tongue opened its first location in New York City – Moody Tongue Sushi – showcasing beer pairings with specialty nigiri created by Executive Sushi Chef Hiromi Iwakiri. In 2024, Moody Tongue opened its second restaurant in New York City, Moody Tongue Pizza / Pizza Studio Tamaki. In January 2025, it opened Moody Tongue Sushi in West Palm Beach exclusively presenting a multi-course omakase experience paired with Moody Tongue beers. For more information, please visit www.moodytongue.com , or @moodytongue.About Hilton West Palm BeachCentrally located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, the newly reimagined AAA 4-Diamond Hilton West Palm Beach features an array of world-class amenities, including four enhanced dining destinations, an oversized pool deck lined with cushioned cabanas and palm trees, refreshed guestrooms and suites, a curated art program that embodies the artistic energy of South Florida, and so much more. The 400-room lifestyle hotel is connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, located just two miles from world-famous Palm Beach, walking distance to the Brightline station and directly across the street from CityPlace, shopping and dining. This resort-like oasis features oversized lawn games, family-friendly activities, complimentary airport and neighborhood transportation, specialty group fitness classes, lobby bar and an outdoor fire pit. Guests looking to host events have a variety of options, including over 35,000-square-feet of total event space, 9 meeting rooms, outdoor event lawns and a large ballroom measuring 13,350-square-feet. Visitors can lounge at the resort-style pool, play family-friendly lawn games, ridea bike to Palm Beach, vibe to live entertainment, or break a sweat with a group fitness class. For more information to make a reservation, visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.comMEDIA CONTACTS:Alexandra WoodHilton West Palm BeachAlexandra.Wood@hilton.comElizabeth Kelley GraceThe Buzz AgencyElizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

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