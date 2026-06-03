Snoqualmie Pass Luxury Mountain House Vacation Rental Opens for Summer 2026

The Mountainside House at Snoqualmie Pass features three levels of floor-to-ceiling windows, covered decks with a gas fire table and fire pit, a private hot tub, and access to Cascade hiking and biking trails.

The Mountainside House at Snoqualmie Pass announces summer 2026 availability with upgraded outdoor amenities and access to Cascade hiking and biking trails.

With hiking trails, mountain biking, and alpine lakes right outside the door, we believe The Mountainside House is one of the best luxury mountain house vacation rentals at Snoqualmie Pass.” — Matthew Fuhr

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mountainside House , a luxury mountain vacation rental property located at Snoqualmie Pass in the Washington Cascades, has announced the opening of its summer 2026 season. The property, listed on Airbnb and situated less than an hour east of Seattle on I-90, has completed a series of outdoor upgrades ahead of the summer season to expand the guest experience on its multi-level covered deck spaces.Outdoor Upgrades Completed for Summer SeasonThe Mountainside House has added several new outdoor amenities to its covered deck spaces for the 2026 season. New additions include a hanging egg chair, swivel arm chairs, a tabletop gas fire pit, and rocking chairs positioned near the private hot tub. The upgrades join the property's existing outdoor amenities, which include a private 6-person hot tub with mountain views, an outdoor dining table with a built-in linear gas firepit, a BBQ grill, and two levels of covered deck space framing views of the surrounding Cascade peaks.The five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, a fully equipped chef's kitchen, a game room with billiards and ping pong, and accommodations for large groups and families. The property's architecture was designed to integrate the surrounding mountain landscape into the interior living spaces.Access to Cascade Summer RecreationThe Mountainside House is located steps from hiking trails, alpine lakes, and mountain biking trails in the Washington Cascades. Nearby trail options include Snow Lake Trail, a 7.2-mile round-trip route to a glacial lake beneath Chair Peak; Annette Lake, a 7.5-mile subalpine route popular for summer swimming; and the Kendall Katwalk section of the Pacific Crest Trail, which offers panoramic ridge views across the Cascades. Additional trails ranging from family-friendly walks to strenuous summit climbs are accessible directly from the property's location on Mount Hyak.Mountain biking trails in the surrounding area serve riders of varying skill levels, and the regional trail network that supports Nordic skiing in winter transitions to multi-use paths for hiking and trail running throughout the summer months."Snoqualmie Pass offers a different experience every season," said a representative of The Mountainside House. "Summer brings the trails, alpine lakes, and long evenings on the deck — and we wanted the outdoor spaces to match that experience."Property Available During 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle With the 2026 FIFA World Cup bringing international matches to Seattle's Lumen Field this summer, The Mountainside House is positioned 53 miles from downtown Seattle, offering guests proximity to match venues while providing a mountain retreat setting between events. The property's owners have developed a FIFA World Cup travel resource at themountainsidehouse.com to assist visitors in planning stays around match schedules, regional transportation, and local dining and excursion options along the I-90 corridor.The Snoqualmie Pass area, situated within the I-90 mountain corridor, provides access to additional regional attractions including the Snoqualmie Valley, local wineries, and scenic drives connecting Seattle to the eastern Washington landscape.About The Mountainside HouseThe Mountainside House is a privately owned luxury vacation rental property located at Snoqualmie Pass, Washington. The property is available for booking through Airbnb and accommodates groups of up to ten guests across five bedrooms. Additional information, a local area guide, and FIFA World Cup travel resources are available at themountainsidehouse.com.View it at: airbnb.com/rooms/1563304593380698710Or view the full property details at: themountainsidehouse.com.

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