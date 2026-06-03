Samuel L. Cione qualifies for MDRT’s Top of the Table

Samuel L. Cione, Founder of Integrity Wealth Management, Inc.

Top of the Table qualifiers have built successful careers through unwavering determination to personal and professional growth.” — John F. Nichols, MSM, CLU, 2026 MDRT President

SARASOTA, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel L. Cione of Integrity Wealth Management, Inc. in Sarasota, FL has qualified for Top of the Table, a prestigious milestone achievement for membership in MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®. Top of the Table brings together the best advisors who provide exemplary client service while maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional knowledge. Cione is a 17-year MDRT member with 7 Top of the Table qualifications.

Top of the Table is an exclusive community that engages MDRT’s best by highlighting achievements, focusing on connections that bring top thinkers together, and inspiring peer growth by demonstrating what is possible within the profession. Cione joins the top 4% of MDRT members worldwide who achieve at least six times the annual MDRT membership requirement.

For over 25 years, Samuel L. Cione has helped families achieve confidence in retirement through thoughtful, personalized planning at Integrity Wealth Management. His approach goes beyond numbers—focusing on the people, values, and legacies that matter most, while remaining deeply committed to giving back to the Sarasota community.

“Top of the Table qualifiers have built successful careers through unwavering determination to personal and professional growth,” said John F. Nichols, MSM, CLU, 2026 MDRT President. “They are engaged, consistent and ethical in their client service and community involvement.”

A community of continued excellence dedicated to aiming higher and achieving more, MDRT is where financial services professionals surround themselves with top advisors — and where they are inspired to continue learning, achieving and celebrating each level of success.

For more information, contact Sam at 941.955.2700 or info@iwmfl.com.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.

Integrity Wealth Management, Inc. is registered as an investment advisor with the state of Florida.

Licensed Insurance Professional.

Integrity Wealth Management, 2026 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Member. MDRT membership is granted based on a minimum level of commissions or fees and adherence to the MDRT Code of Ethics. It is not indicative of investment performance and does not imply endorsement by Integrity Wealth Management or any regulatory authority. It does not guarantee financial success as a result of working with an MDRT member.

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