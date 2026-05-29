South Portland High School’s Youth Doula Initiative: A Model for Career-Connected Learning

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) along with several school and community-based organizations continue to advance high-quality, career-connected learning through extended learning opportunities (ELOs) that connect students with real-world experiences, local partners, and emerging career pathways. An example of this work is the Youth Doula Initiative, a three-day community-based ELO that recently engaged 15 South Portland High School students in hands-on learning focused on maternal health, pediatrics, and public health.

Slated for two more sessions this school year, the ongoing Youth Doula Initiative was developed through a partnership between Justine Carlisle, Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG) ELO Navigator at South Portland High School, and Tara Campbell, founder of Birthing Doula and Birthing Gently. After researching opportunities that could provide authentic clinical exposure for students under 18 years old, Carlisle connected with Campbell, who has extensive experience in introducing young people to the doula profession. Carlisle described the initiative as one of the most meaningful programs she has facilitated, noting that childbirth touches nearly every family; yet, misconceptions and gaps in understanding are common. Through this experience, students gain accurate, practical knowledge about anatomy, medical options, and the social-emotional responsibilities of healthcare providers.

Campbell shared that the Youth Doula Initiative has “a significant positive impact on both students and their communities,” noting that participants gain essential healthcare knowledge while learning how trust-based, relatable support can improve outcomes for pregnant families. She also emphasized that the initiative opens ethical, paid pathways through Medicaid-supported doula work and continued no-cost training opportunities.

Youth Doula Initiative

Through the Youth Doula Initiative, students have not only the opportunity to explore an accessible healthcare career but also gain meaningful experience that deepens their understanding.

“I was super excited to learn about something I thought was years beyond me in school,” senior Esperanza Kunieki said. “We learned about different aspects of birthing—things I didn’t even know about—and it really excites me to learn more about this career.”

Another senior, Zeila Monteiro, shared, “The Youth Doula Initiative helped me understand what it truly means to be a doula and gave me a deeper understanding of each stage of pregnancy. It focuses on communication, support, and emotional reassurance, which are important skills for us as young adults.”

The Youth Doula Initiative reflects the broader impact of Maine’s ELO framework, empowering students through authentic learning, strengthening community partnerships, and preparing young people to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. The initiative was supported in part by the statewide Sunshine Mini Grant Program, which advances the mission of the Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative (C3). Since 2023, the Sunshine Mini Grant Program has awarded $88,000 across 18 grants, reaching approximately 300 students statewide. These grants help schools with limited resources to pilot innovative ELOs by addressing barriers such as transportation challenges, poverty, and limited access to professional mentors. Collectively, the program has expanded access to experiential learning that informs students’ career interests and post-secondary planning.

For further information about ELOs and Maine’s efforts to expand career exploration for Maine students, please visit the Maine DOE ELO webpage or contact Maine DOE Extended Learning Coordinator Lana Sawyer at Lana.Sawyer@maine.gov.

Youth Doula Initiative

This story was written in collaboration with South Portland High School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.