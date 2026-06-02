QUANTUM + AI SUMMIT Returns to New York City October 25-27, 2026, Covering the Combination of Quantum Computers and AI

Q+AI 3.0 returns to NYC, Oct 25-27, 2026. www.iqtevent.ai

Q+AI produced by 3DR Holdings will be taking place in New York City October 25-27, 2026.

With a vertical approach, focusing on Q+AI, this strategically important topic ensures in-depth coverage not provided by any other quantum computing or AI event worldwide.” — Alan Meckler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q+AI combines the power of quantum computing with AI to create algorithms, machine learning techniques, search techniques, data processing, software, hardware, integrations, networks, and sensors that are impossible to achieve with classical computers. In addition, Q+AI covers the overall business side of the convergence of Quantum Computers and AI.Quantum computing can further supercharge AI by processing increasingly large and complex datasets more efficiently, leading to more robust insights and improved processes in sectors such as pharma, finance and military intelligence services. Q+AI will revolutionize these and other industries by enabling faster machine learning, improved predictions and enhanced optimization.Included in Q+AI registration is a separate one-day track on PQC --covering post-quantum computing and cryptography strategies. The track offers a deep exploration of this crucial topic without veering off into tangential cryptography and cybersecurity topics.Q+AI is programmed by Bob Sutor and Brian Siegelwax who have garnered significant speakers from commercial, government and academics organizations.Early sponsors to date include SEALSQ, C12, Quantum Computing Inc. and DLA PIPER.“Q+AI is the only conference of its kind” stated Alan Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings, “and will attract leading thinkers and organizations from around the world in the quantum and AI arenas.” Meckler continued, “By having a vertical approach to this strategically important topic ensures in-depth coverage not provided by any other quantum computing or AI event worldwide.”For additional information including the preliminary schedule and speakers visit: www.iqtevent.ai For sponsorship and general information contact info@3drholdings.comABOUT 3DR HOLDINGS LLC3DR Holdings is New York City based and produces events worldwide, daily news and podcasts in the fields of quantum computing and additive manufacturing. For more information visit https://3drholdings.com PLEASE CONTACT:info@3drholdings.com

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