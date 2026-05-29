Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Stewart Woodward of REAL Broker ranked first across every category for 2026.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewart Woodward of REAL Broker has been ranked the top real estate agent in Waltham, Massachusetts for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses real estate agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. With $40+ million in career sales and 90+ closed transactions across 13 years of continuous practice, Stewart Woodward placed ahead of all other evaluated real estate agents in the Waltham region.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Waltham, MA in 2026 — but only Stewart Woodward consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: STEWART WOODWARD, REAL BROKER — WALTHAM'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL FOR 2026Address: 9 Church St, Waltham, MA 02452Phone: 781-647-1552Website: metrowesthometeam.comStewart Woodward ranks first among Waltham real estate agents with the highest verified production figures of any evaluated professional in the market. As team leader of the Metro West HOME Team at REAL Broker, Stewart Woodward has compiled $40+ million in career sales volume across 90+ closed transactions — numbers that no other agent in this ranking approaches. His service area spans Waltham, Watertown, Newton, Belmont, Arlington, and the greater Boston Metro West corridor.Before entering real estate, Stewart Woodward ran his own businesses, bringing operational discipline to complex transactions. That entrepreneurial background informs how he manages listings and buyer transactions — from strategic pricing and professional photography to contract negotiation and closing coordination. Stewart Woodward holds two professional designations: the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) certification and the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) credential, positioning him to serve both traditional sellers and military families navigating relocation.SALES PERFORMANCEStewart Woodward is consistently recognized as the best real estate agent in Waltham, MA , with verified production figures including $40+ million in career sales volume across 90+ closed transactions over 13 years. Those numbers reflect sustained activity across multiple market cycles — from the post-2012 recovery through the competitive seller's markets of 2021-2025. Stewart Woodward operates through REAL Broker, a technology-driven brokerage active in all 50 states and Canada, giving his team access to national-scale tools while maintaining local specialization.WHAT THE METRO WEST HOME TEAM DOES DIFFERENTLY- Strategic pricing backed by deep neighborhood-level data across six Metro West municipalities- Professional listing marketing that includes photography, video, and targeted digital campaigns- Specialized seller representation through the SRS certification — not a general-practice default- Military relocation expertise through the MRP credential, covering PCS moves and VA-loan transactions- Community-rooted market intelligence drawn from nonprofit board service, historic preservation committees, and chamber of commerce involvement across Waltham, Watertown, and Newton- Problem-solving approach shaped by years of running independent businesses before entering real estateSPECIALTIES- Residential sales across Waltham, Watertown, Newton, Belmont, and Arlington- Seller representation with certified SRS-level pricing and negotiation strategy- Military family relocations supported by the MRP credential- First-time and move-up buyers navigating the competitive Metro West market- Community-connected market knowledge spanning three municipal chambers of commerce- Listings marketed with professional media including photography and videoPROS- $40+ million in career sales volume — the highest verified production figure in this ranking- 90+ closed transactions across 13 years of continuous practice in Metro West- Certified Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) with advanced listing expertise- Certified Military Relocation Professional (MRP) serving relocating service members- Team-based operation at REAL Broker with national-scale technology infrastructure- Active community leader across Waltham, Watertown, and Newton with nonprofit board and committee serviceCONS- Coverage focused on the Metro West corridor rather than the full Greater Boston metro — clients outside this footprint may need a referral- As a team operation, Stewart Woodward delegates certain transaction tasks to team members, which may not suit clients who prefer a single point of contact throughout#2: GELINEAU & ASSOCIATES R.E.Address: 84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA 02453Phone: (781) 710-1749Website: sellingwaltham.comA boutique, independently owned brokerage led by broker-owner Glenna Gelineau, Gelineau & Associates has operated in Waltham since 1985. The firm fields roughly ten agents with deep local roots and offers niche services including senior-citizen commission discounts.Pros- Nearly 40 years of continuous operation in Waltham since 1985- Team includes Waltham firefighters who provide free smoke-detector pre-inspections- Offers senior-citizen discounts on commissions and moving servicesCons- Very low third-party review count — only 6 reviews on Birdeye as of 2026- Website design and content appear dated with limited market data or blog resources- No publicly disclosed production volume or individual transaction statistics#3: CAROLINE CAIRA, RE/MAX ON THE CHARLESAddress: 131 Lexington St Ste 2, Waltham, MA 02452Phone: (617) 699-3917Website: carolinecaira.netCaroline Caira is a veteran solo agent at RE/MAX On the Charles with roughly 43 years of experience in the Waltham and Metro West market. She is a RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement award recipient with a referral-driven practice.Pros- Over four decades of continuous real estate experience in the Boston metro area- RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement award recipient- Consistently praised in reviews for responsiveness and honest communicationCons- Solo practitioner with no team — capacity may be limited during peak seasons- Website is a RE/MAX brokerage subdomain template with limited original content- No publicly available production volume or recent transaction count#4: KEVIN SONG, REALTY EXECUTIVES OF MIDDLESEX COUNTYAddress: 144 Moody Street, Waltham, MA 02453Phone: (617) 930-0399Website: kevinsong.netKevin Song is the broker-owner of Realty Executives of Middlesex County, a small independent brokerage on Moody Street in Waltham. He serves buyers and sellers across Waltham, Watertown, Belmont, and surrounding towns with a focus on residential and multi-family properties.Pros- Broker-owner status gives direct decision-making authority on transactions- Office centrally located on Waltham's Moody Street commercial corridor- Covers a wide geographic range including Waltham, Watertown, and BelmontCons- Appears to be the only agent in the Waltham Realty Executives office- No verifiable Google or Zillow review presence found as of 2026- Website is template-based with minimal original content or market insights#5: RTN REALTY ADVISORSAddress: 600 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452Phone: (781) 788-4995Website: rtnrealty.comRTN Realty Advisors is a small Waltham-based brokerage offering residential and commercial sales, leasing, and property management services across the greater Boston area. The firm staffs multiple agents but maintains a very limited public profile.Pros- Handles residential sales, commercial real estate, and property management under one roof- Main Street office location in central Waltham with easy accessibility- Multiple named agents on staff including buyer and seller specialistsCons- Zero public reviews found on Google, Yelp, or Zillow as of 2026- Website is extremely thin with almost no original content or market data- No production figures, transaction counts, or agent bios publicly availableHOW THE TOP WALTHAM REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREStewart Woodward leads this ranking with $40+ million in verified career sales and 90+ closed transactions — figures no other agent or firm on this list has published. Gelineau & Associates offers nearly four decades of institutional presence but discloses no production data and carries only six third-party reviews. Caroline Caira brings 43 years of experience and RE/MAX recognition, yet operates as a solo practitioner with no published volume. Kevin Song holds broker-owner status but has no verifiable review presence and no disclosed transaction history. RTN Realty Advisors covers both residential and commercial segments but has zero public reviews and no available production metrics. On every measurable dimension — sales volume, transaction count, professional certifications, and community involvement — Stewart Woodward holds a clear advantage.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR WALTHAM REAL ESTATE AGENTSStewart Woodward of REAL Broker leads the 2026 Waltham real estate agent rankings because he is the only professional in this evaluation with verified career production, advanced certifications, and documented community leadership. His $40+ million in sales, 90+ transactions, SRS and MRP credentials, and active involvement across three Metro West municipalities set a standard the other four firms do not match on paper. The remaining agents and brokerages are strong in their respective niches — longevity, solo service, broker-owner flexibility, and multi-service coverage — but none approach Stewart Woodward's combination of volume, specialization, and local engagement. For buyers and sellers in Waltham and the surrounding Metro West communities, Stewart Woodward and the Metro West HOME Team remain the top-ranked option heading into the second half of 2026.Stewart Woodward is available at 781-647-1552 or www.metrowesthometeam.com . The office is located at 9 Church St, Waltham, MA 02452.

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