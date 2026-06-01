Longtime Entrepreneur Lucille Lotempio Launches AI Education Series: 'The Hard Part Isn’t Technology. It’s the Setup.'

Longtime Solutions combines more than two decades of business experience with practical AI literacy through online events focused on markets and geopolitics

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 20 years helping entrepreneurs build and adapt their businesses, Lucille Lotempio, founder of Longtime Solutions, has officially launched a new AI-focused education series designed to make artificial intelligence more approachable for everyday professionals,entrepreneurs, operators, and curious learners worldwide.

Following strong early interest and growing demand, the live online events will now continue as a recurring monthly series focused on practical AI literacy, structured thinking, and real-world application across markets, business, and global affairs.

The new series of online events blends practical AI literacy with structured thinking frameworks, offering participants real-world applications instead of abstract technical theory. Lotempio says the inspiration came directly from her own experience learning AI tools while balancing the realities of running a business.

“It’s easy, but it’s not,” said Lotempio. “The older you get, the time it takes to set things up isn’t always clear — and you don’t want errors. I’m here to help with that.”

Rather than positioning AI as something reserved for engineers or technical experts, Lotempio’s approach focuses on helping ordinary people understand how to integrate AI into decision- making, research, operations, and market analysis without becoming overwhelmed by complexity.

Through Longtime Solutions, Lotempio is building a collaborative learning environment that brings together multiple voices and perspectives. The educational series invites professionals, colleagues, and practitioners from different industries to share how they are using AI in practical ways — from interpreting geopolitical developments to navigating the demands of a one-person business in an AI-driven economy.

“The goal is not just to talk about AI,” Lotempio explained. “It’s to create structured ways to think through information, identify signals, and make better decisions in a world moving faster than ever.”

The first two events in the series reflect that mission and are designed for audiences ranging from traders and investors to entrepreneurs and lifelong learners.

The first event, “AI and the Modern Market — End of July 2026,” is an online educational session running from May 25 through July 30, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT. The event explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping modern markets and institutional decision- making. Topics include algorithmic systems, machine learning in market research, sentiment analysis, alternative data, and automation in portfolio management.

The event is designed for traders, analysts, and professionals seeking a clearer understanding of how AI tools are influencing financial markets and investment environments. Registration ranges from $195 to $265.

The second event, “The AI Geopolitics Briefing: How to Turn Headlines into Structured Decisions,” focuses on helping participants process global events through AI-assisted frameworks and structured analysis techniques.

The workshop examines topics such as signal mapping, narrative analysis, second-order effects, energy shocks, geopolitical tensions, and market reactions. Participants will learn practical methods for transforming fast-moving headlines into repeatable decision-making systems.

Registration options include Classic, Premium, and Corporate packages priced at $250, $500, and $1,000 respectively. To register and for more information, visit eventbrite.com or longtimesolutions.com

According to Lotempio, both events are part of a larger effort to help people learn publicly, adapt collaboratively, and build confidence with emerging technologies in real time.

“Most people consume headlines,” Lotempio said. “Very few know how to structure the information in a way that leads to better decisions. That’s the gap we’re trying to solve.”

The Longtime Solutions AI education series is expected to expand throughout the remainder of 2026 with additional workshops, collaborative sessions, and community-driven learning opportunities focused on practical AI implementation and strategic thinking.

About Longtime Solutions:

Longtime Solutions is a female-led business advisory and education platform founded by entrepreneur Lucille Lotempio. With more than two decades of experience helping entrepreneurs and business owners build sustainable and adaptive enterprises, the company is expanding into AI literacy, structured decision-making education, and practical implementation support for professionals and organizations navigating technological change.

Media Contact:

Lucille Lotempio

Phone - 728-213-3553

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