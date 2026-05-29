Oregon Appeals FEMA’s Denial of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for December 2025 Storms

The State of Oregon has formally appealed FEMA’s decision to deny Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding under FEMA DR-4907 following the devastating December 15–21, 2025 storms that brought record flooding, landslides, mudslides, and severe winds across the state. The original declaration was for Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Polk, Tillamook, Union, and Yamhill counties with Clatsop and Wasco counties added later.

While FEMA approved Public Assistance on April 7, 2026—which will help rebuild damaged public infrastructure and reimburse responding agencies and community organizations—the agency denied HMGP, providing no explanation or analysis for its decision despite the statewide severity of the damage and Oregon’s strong record of successful mitigation projects.

"Oregon communities have endured extraordinary challenges, and many of them are still recovering from back-to-back disasters,” said Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “Hazard mitigation is one of the most effective tools we have to break the cycle of damage and recovery. HMGP funding will allow us to strengthen critical systems, protect lives and property, and ensure our communities are better prepared for the next severe weather event.”

Severe and Widespread Impacts Across Oregon

The December 2025 storm system delivered 2–5 inches of rain in lower elevations and 5–15 inches in higher terrain, with 73% of long- term snow-pack telemetry (SNOTEL) sites recording their highest or second-highest precipitation totals on record. The event caused:

314,894 customers without power at the peak

at the peak Major closures on Interstate 5, Interstate 84, U.S. 101 , and multiple state highways

, and multiple state highways Widespread landslides, road washouts, power infrastructure failures, and severe erosion

Communities faced multiday outages and transportation disruptions that isolated residents. Evacuations reached 1,219 people at Level 3 (Leave Immediately). A joint preliminary damage assessment identified more than $15.4 million in eligible public infrastructure damages with rural counties such as Tillamook, Hood River, and Lincoln experiencing disproportionately high per-capita damage—Tillamook alone recorded $154.29 per capita, more than 30 times its federal indicator.

Critical services, including water systems, wastewater facilities, and communications infrastructure, were disrupted across the region.

Local Capacity Overwhelmed

Local and state agencies were already stretched thin due to consecutive severe storms in December 2025, combined with ongoing recovery from multiple recent disasters, including 2024 wildfires and earlier winter storms. Rural and consumer-owned utilities faced repair costs far beyond normal operating budgets, leaving communities struggling to recover.

Hazard Mitigation Funding is Essential

HMGP provides resources for forward-looking, long-term risk reduction—projects not eligible under Public Assistance programs. Oregon has identified shovel-ready mitigation projects through the joint PDA process, including:

Row River Valley District water system upgrades

water system upgrades Clackamas County Water & Environment Services riverbank stabilization and utility protection

riverbank stabilization and utility protection City of Sheridan hillside stabilization and water main relocation

Mitigation investments have proven effective in Oregon. Lane County’s undergrounding of utilities significantly reduced outages in subsequent storms, and Tillamook County’s Southern Flow Corridor project has lowered flood levels and prevented routine closures of U.S. 101. Nationally, FEMA estimates that every $1 spent on mitigation saves up to $6 in future disaster costs.

State Request

The State of Oregon is requesting reversal of FEMA’s HMGP denial based on:

The severity, scale, and statewide impact of the December 2025 storms

Exhausted local and state capacity to manage long-term recovery

The absence of explanation or supporting analysis for FEMA’s denial

Oregon’s proven track record of successful, cost-saving mitigation projects

Oregon is seeking HMGP funding statewide to rebuild stronger, reduce long-term disaster costs, and protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure from future severe weather events.

Next Steps

Oregon has submitted its formal appeal under 44 CFR §206.46(b), requesting that FEMA reverse its HMGP denial and authorize funding statewide. If approved, the state will immediately advance priority mitigation projects identified through the Joint FEMA-State Preliminary Damage Assessment. If it is denied, there will be no further appeals.