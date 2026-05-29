DHN Central MTFs Earn Top Marks for Excellence in Patient Safety

The Defense Health Agency recently announced that two military medical treatment facilities from Defense Health Network Central were among the 15 MTFs that earned a Leapfrog “A” grade for spring 2026.

The DHN Central recipients of this recognition are Keesler Medical Center, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

To determine safety grades, the Leapfrog Group evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, using up to 32 evidence-based measures of patient safety.

This achievement underscores the commitment of both medical facilities to delivering exceptional care and advancing military medical readiness, noted DHN Central Director Maj. Gen. Robert K. Bogart.

"Earning an 'A' grade is a significant milestone,” Bogart said. “It demonstrates their unwavering commitment to patient safety, clinical excellence, and high-reliability healthcare. This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of our medical professionals, who ensure the highest standard of care is delivered to our service members, retirees, and their families every single day.”

Keesler Medical Center This honor marks Keesler’s second consecutive year receiving the top grade.

Keesler Medical Center maintains medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing healthcare to more than 27,000 enrollees, including almost 7,500 active-duty members. It also oversees five MTFs from Mobile, Alabama, to New Orleans, Louisiana, coordinating care for 80,000 beneficiaries along the Gulf Coast.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive an ‘A’ grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety assessment for spring 2026,” said Air Force Col. Jennifer R. Bein, commander of the 81st Medical Group and director of Keesler Medical Center. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and teamwork of our entire staff, who put patient safety and quality care at the forefront of everything we do.”

“Achieving this milestone required a comprehensive approach -- implementing evidence-based practices, investing in staff training, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement,” added Bein. “We faced challenges along the way, especially in adapting to new protocols and ensuring consistent communication across all departments, but our commitment to our patients and each other made this achievement possible. This ‘A’ grade reflects not just our hard work, but our ongoing promise to provide the safest and highest quality care to our community.”

Brooke Army Medical Center This honor also marks BAMC’s second consecutive year receiving the top grade.

“Participation in the Leapfrog survey process provides an opportunity for us to validate and share data related to the high-quality care that we provide every day,” said Dr. Evan Renz, deputy to the commander for quality and safety. “It affirms to our patients that they are receiving the best care possible -- Ready Reliable Care equal to or better than care provided anywhere else. It also collectively recognizes our team members for their commitment to excellence.”

BAMC, the Department of War’s only Level I Trauma Center, serves San Antonio and the surrounding region, providing care to more than 6,000 military and civilian trauma patients annually across 22 counties in Southwest Texas. While the hospital dates back to the late 1800s, the hospital is celebrating 30 years of caring for service members and their families at its current location this year.

Along with assessing patient safety measures, Leapfrog participation fosters transparency with patients and the public. Additionally, military hospitals can use the data to measure and compare their performance to other participating hospitals and healthcare systems, leading to continual process improvement.

“Achieving an ‘A’ grade on the Leapfrog assessment is a proud moment for these two MTFs and a clear reflection of their unwavering commitment to patient safety,” Bogart said. “This recognition underscores our team’s unwavering dedication and tireless pursuit of excellence -- a commitment exemplified across our Network and the Military Health System.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on healthcare quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, accidents, and infections, as well as the safety and quality programs in place to prevent patient harm. The grading system is updated twice a year and is designed to help consumers make informed decisions about where to seek care.