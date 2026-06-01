True North & Telewave.io Partner to Deliver Mission-Critical Solutions for Utilities, Cities, and Municipalities

The collaboration of True North and Telewave.io will Bring Modernization to Utilities, Cities, and Municipalities enabled by Operational Digital Twins

We believe the future will rely on connected intelligence and working together we deliver on that promise.” — Mo Shakouri, CEO of Telewave.io

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North and Telewave.io today announced a strategic partnership focused on advancing mission-critical broadband, intelligent infrastructure, and next-generation digital operations for utilities, municipalities, transportation agencies, and critical infrastructure organizations across North America. The partnership will be formally introduced during the opening day of the UTC Telecom & Technology Conference 2026, taking place June 1-4, 2026 in Minneapolis, MN. The annual conference brings together utility and ICT leaders focused on modernizing utility communications, broadband infrastructure, operational resiliency, and grid modernization initiatives.The collaboration combines True North’s Apollo operational digital twin (Apollo ODT) solution with Telewave.io’s systems integration expertise and its Sentinel mission-critical broadband solutions. Together, the companies will provide utilities and cities with a unified operational environment capable of integrating broadband communications, operational telemetry, AI-driven analytics, cybersecurity, transportation systems, utility infrastructure, and real-time situational intelligence into a single operational framework.Apollo ODT integrates intelligent transportation systems (ITS), Vision Zero initiatives, grid reliability, utility operations, asset monitoring, critical infrastructure management, cybersecurity intelligence, and edge-based machine learning into a scalable and autonomous operational architecture. It also incorporates CBRS connectivity, distributed data fabric architecture, neural-network-based intelligence models, and autonomous agent and node orchestration designed to support real-time decision making across mission-critical city and utility infrastructure. True North places intelligent agents out at the edge, close to where the equipment and the data actually live, providing a complete, immutable and auditable record of every decision the system and the operators make.Telewave.io’s Sentinel solution includes the design, deployment, and support services enabling private communications networks and the AI intelligence layer that runs on top of them.. Sentinel extends proven LMR services into a modern, mission-critical broadband architecture, enabling seamless interoperability between legacy radio systems and next-generation private cellular networks, including CBRS band systems. By bridging LMR and broadband, Sentinel supports voice, video, and data communications across a unified platform-and turns radio voice into structured operational intelligence through live transcription, AI-generated call summaries, keyword-driven alerting, and unit/incident tracking on an integrated operator console. Sentinel's event stream is natively consumable by digital-twin and dashboard platforms, making it a direct source of intelligence for True North's operational architecture.“Our Sentinel division is laser focused on delivering mission critical communications systems, whether they are traditional first responder networks or as a backbone of connectivity for digital twinning solutions such as those True North delivers” stated Mo Shakouri, CEO of Telewave.io. “We believe the future will rely on connected intelligence and working together we deliver on that promise.”"Most digital twins are visualizations. Apollo is an operational digital twin, running in production today across municipalities and university deployments. What those deployments make clear is that operational intelligence is bounded by the communications layer underneath it. Telewave.io's Sentinel addresses that constraint directly, bridging LMR into private broadband and CBRS. Together, Telewave.io and True North deliver the integrated comms and intelligence stack our customers have been building toward," shares Bill Pugh, Co-founder of True North Software Solutions, LLC.The combined solution is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including:- Distributed data fabric utilizing autonomous neural networks (Data governance)- Utility & smart grid communications and resiliency modernization- Critical infrastructure & mission-critical communications (LMR+ private networks)- Intelligent transportation and traffic management (Vision Zero & Safety)- Municipal operations and asset intelligence (Sensors, Cameras, etc.)As utilities and municipalities continue investing in operational intelligence, real-time data integration, and resilient communications infrastructure, the partnership aims to provide organizations with a scalable architecture capable of supporting future autonomous operations and AI-enabled infrastructure management.Attendees at the UTC Telecom & Technology Conference are invited to meet with True North and Telewave.io representatives at Booth #521 during the conference to learn more about the joint solution and upcoming deployment initiatives.###About True North Software Solutions, LLCTrue North Software Solutions is headquartered in the heart of Texas, where innovation thrives, and ideas take flight with a new force emerging. True North, a name that evokes images of steadfast guidance and unwavering direction, is a company unlike any other. True North is more than a data service, a software provider, an operational digital twin builder, or an AI developer. We are a team of passionate changemakers, driven by a singular vision: to empower cities, utilities, and municipalities with the tools and technologies they need to build a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit https://yourtruenorth.io About Telewave.ioTelewave.io is a communications engineering company with over 50 years of experience supporting mission-critical environments. With Sentinel, the company expands beyond components to deliver complete private networks designed to be reliable, practical, and maintainable. For more information, please visit https://telewave.io

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