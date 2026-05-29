Task Force Ashland returns to San Diego after Indo-Pacific deployment of Navy-Marine Corps team

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines and Sailors of Task Force (TF) Ashland returned to San Diego aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), following a four-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region on May 27.

TF Ashland is composed of the Ashland crew and a command element from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU); a ground combat element from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division; and a logistics combat element from Combat Logistics Regiment 17, I Marine Logistics Group. Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 also deployed a detachment with two landing craft, air cushion to support amphibious operations. The task force departed San Diego aboard Ashland Jan. 24, 2026, demonstrating a flexible and scalable model of naval integration.

Throughout their deployment, the Navy-Marine Corps team maintained a visible and engaged presence across the Indo-Pacific. The task force participated in multiple demanding exercises, including the 45th iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold in February, the largest joint military exercise in mainland Asia, and the 40th iteration of Exercise Balikatan in April, an annual exercise focused on the long-standing alliance between the Philippines and the United States. These exercises involved complex scenarios, such as combined-arms live-fire events, amphibious operations, and disaster response training, conducted alongside the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Further showcasing its commitment to regional stability, TF Ashland participated in a multilateral exercise alongside Australian and Canadian forces, a multi-phase exercise focused on surface action group operations and interoperability with allied navies. By executing key components of distributed maritime operations, TF Ashland provided combatant commanders with a flexible force for credible deterrence and crisis response, which significantly enhanced regional capabilities and bolstered maritime security alongside our allies.

“The 15th MEU’s deployment as TF Ashland proved that a task-organized, scalable force can deliver credible combat power while continuing to strengthen relationships with our allies,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matt Bride, the commander of troops for TF Ashland and the 15th MEU executive officer. “Whether executing complex, multinational exercises or demonstrating the forward-thinking principles of distributed maritime operations, our Navy-Marine Corps team consistently met every challenge with the professionalism and effectiveness that underpins the legacy of our respective organizations.”

TF Ashland’s return marks the completion of a deployment that reinforced the United States’ commitment to peace through strength.

Task Force Ashland is a flexible, purpose-built force designed to integrate with allies and partners or respond to crisis, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For more information, contact 1st Lt Kristian Floyd Communication Strategy and Operations 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at (760) 718-2750 or Kristian.floyd@usmc.mil