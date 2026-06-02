INAUGURAL MIAMI-DADE WOMEN’S SUMMIT TO UNITE LEADERS FOR HISTORIC COUNTYWIDE GATHERING ON SATURDAY JUNE 20TH, 2026

Dr. Naomi Esther Blemur, Chair, Miami-Dade Womens Summit Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Miami-Dade Womens Summit, Saturday June 20, 2026

First time event to highlight issues impacting local women

The Miami-Dade Women’s Summit is more than an event—it is a movement to unify, activate, and elevate women across every sector of our community by creating spaces where women are seen and heard” — Dr. Naomi Esther Blemur

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Miami Commission for Women, in partnership with Center for Equitable Access and Treatment of Trauma (CEATT), is proud to announce the inaugural Miami-Dade Women’s Summit, taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Miami-Dade College School of Justice Center. This historic, countywide summit brings together government, business, and community leaders to build a unified vision for women, girls, and families in Miami-Dade.Event at a Glance:Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: Miami-Dade College School of Justice Center (North Campus)Address: 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33167Expected Attendance: 500–1,000 participantsWebsite: https://miamidadewomensummit.com/ Cost: $40According to the 2025 Voices of Florida Women Survey Report , conducted by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women in partnership with University of North Florida and the University of Miami School of Law Human Rights Clinic, the top concerns among Florida women include Economic Security (55%), Healthcare Access & Affordability (55%), and Violence Against Women (35%), particularly among women ages 18–24. The findings align with preliminary research from the Miami-Dade Safety Project led by the UM Law Human Rights Clinic.Confirmed to attend are Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Vicki Lopez, Founder of Wonderful Counselor, Dr. Magda Demerritt, Florida Commission on the Status of Women, Commissioner Belinda Keiser, Founder of Mental Health Dealer, Dr. Tania Guerrier, award winning attorney and businesswoman, Natalie Figgers and hosted by media executive, correspondent & lifestyle Influencer, Nicky Wesley and award winning recording artist & cultural ambassador, Edward Mena, alongside advocates, entrepreneurs, business leaders, educators, and emerging changemakers from across South Florida.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who emphasizes the necessity of local advocacy, comments. “Leadership starts at the local level. It’s critically important that we do more to mentor girls and women to prepare them for leadership roles,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “We have taken steps forward, and that progress will continue to ascend with a greater approach to equality of opportunity across the board.”Designed by an advisory board chaired by Dr. Naomi Esther Blemur, the summit was created to cultivate intentional leadership, strengthen strategic collaboration, and address the evolving challenges facing women, families, and communities today.The summit’s programming is curated to foster strategic partnerships, meaningful dialogue, and action-oriented solutions that advance women, families, and communities throughout the region."The Miami-Dade Women’s Summit is more than an event—it is a movement to unify, activate, and elevate women across every sector of our community,” said Dr. Blemur. “As Chair, I am committed to creating spaces where women are not only seen and heard, but are intentionally positioned to lead with purpose and lasting impact."Established in 2021 by Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, the North Miami Commission for Women operates under the motto, "Rooted in service, rising for change." The summit represents a pivotal step in the Commission's mission to build a sustainable pipeline of leadership and opportunity for future generations.

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