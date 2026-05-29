Alicia Cardin to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Cardin, founder of Frosted Pink LLC, an award-winning artisan cookie and dessert brand based in Florida, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where she will share insights on building a recognizable brand from a creative skill and growing a business through networking and community relationships.Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Cardin will explore the mindset shift required to move from hobby-based creativity into structured brand building, as well as how Frosted Pink developed repeat corporate clients without a storefront through intentional branding and partnerships.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and building meaningful ventures over time.Alicia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/alicia-cardin

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