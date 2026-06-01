Valiant Funds’ Mining Partner Secures Strategic Agreement to Enhance Cost Efficiency and Drive Investor Value

Valiant Funds

This type of alignment across partners is exactly what we look for in building a resilient infrastructure strategy.” — Katherine Brand, Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Funds announced a strategic development within its Bitcoin mining infrastructure strategy as its mining partner, Deep Hash Mining, has entered into an agreement with WhatsMiner, a premier manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining hardware. The partnership is designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce upfront capital requirements, and further strengthen cost control—key drivers of long-term value for Valiant Funds investors.

Under this agreement, WhatsMiner will supply its latest-generation mining servers on a revenue-sharing basis, eliminating the need for significant upfront hardware expenditures. The deployment includes high-efficiency machines delivering approximately 15.5 J/T, supporting a more cost-effective, scalable mining operation.

For Valiant Funds, this structure is particularly impactful. By leveraging Deep Hash Mining’s infrastructure expertise alongside WhatsMiner’s manufacturing capabilities, the partnership enables improved cost predictability and reduced capital intensity—two critical factors for navigating the volatility of digital asset markets and optimizing investor outcomes.

“This type of alignment across partners is exactly what we look for in building a resilient infrastructure strategy,” said Katherine Brand, Managing Director for Valiant Funds. “Deep Hash’s ability to secure a structure that reduces upfront costs while maintaining access to high-performance equipment supports our focus on operational discipline and long-term value creation for investors.”

Deep Hash Mining will continue to focus on site development, fleet management, and energy optimization, while WhatsMiner provides direct access to best-in-class hardware. The result is a more efficient operating model that enables faster deployment of capacity without compromising capital allocation.

This agreement further reinforces Valiant Funds’ approach to Bitcoin mining infrastructure—prioritizing strategic partnerships, cost control, and scalable operations to position the platform for sustained growth.

About Valiant Funds

Valiant Funds provides investors with exposure to Bitcoin mining infrastructure through a strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control, and strategic partnerships. By aligning with experienced operators, Valiant seeks to deliver a differentiated approach to digital asset infrastructure investing.

About Deep Hash Mining

Deep Hash Mining is a digital mining operator focused on building and operating efficient, large-scale Bitcoin mining facilities. The company emphasizes disciplined capital deployment, low-cost energy sourcing, and operational excellence.

About WhatsMiner

WhatsMiner (www.whatsminer.com) is a leading brand of mining hardware and chip design developed by MicroBT. As one of the most efficient and cost-effective mining brands on the market, WhatsMiner is widely used by customers around the world in retail and institutional mining.

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