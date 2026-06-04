Renew Health Expands Online Rehab for Drug Treatment Programs as New Mexico Faces Overdose Surge

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services, a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment in the Southwest, has announced the expansion of its online telehealth rehabilitation and outpatient programs. This initiative comes as New Mexico continues to grapple with a significant surge in drug-related overdoses, particularly involving synthetic opioids and fentanyl.

According to data from the New Mexico Department of Health, the state has consistently reported overdose death rates that exceed the national average. The expansion by Renew Health aims to bridge the gap in care accessibility, providing evidence-based treatment to residents in both urban centers and rural communities where traditional inpatient facilities may be scarce.

Addressing the Statewide Health Crisis

Renew Health’s expanded service model integrates advanced telehealth technology with established physical clinic locations in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis. This hybrid approach allows patients to receive comprehensive care—including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and intensive outpatient programming—from the safety and privacy of their homes.

The facility treats a wide range of substance use disorders, focusing on the highly potent drugs currently impacting the region, such as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as prescription opioid and alcohol dependency.

"The overdose crisis in New Mexico requires a flexible and immediate response," said a spokesperson for Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services. "By expanding our telehealth capabilities, we are ensuring that life-saving addiction treatment is no longer dictated by a patient’s zip code. Our goal is to provide a continuum of care that meets people exactly where they are in their recovery journey."

Comprehensive Outpatient and Telehealth Services

Renew Health’s programs are designed to be non-punitive and medical-based, focusing on long-term recovery rather than short-term fixes. Key features of the expanded services include:

• Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Utilizing FDA-approved medications to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

• Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): A structured treatment schedule that allows patients to maintain work and family commitments.

• Dual Diagnosis Care: Addressing co-occurring mental health disorders alongside addiction.

• Telehealth Flexibility: Secure, HIPAA-compliant video sessions for therapy and medical consultations across New Mexico.

Renew Health was recently recognized as a top-rated addiction treatment center in New Mexico, cited for its commitment to clinical excellence and patient outcomes. The organization’s physical locations continue to serve as hubs for localized care:

• Renew Health - Roswell, NM: 207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201

• Renew Health - Alamogordo, NM: 1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310

• Renew Health - Clovis, NM: 809 Parkland Dr # B, Clovis, NM 88101

For more information regarding the full range of substance abuse treatment services or to learn more about telehealth options in New Mexico, please visit the Renew Health website.

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About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is a premier provider of outpatient addiction treatment and mental health services in New Mexico. With a focus on accessibility and evidence-based medicine, Renew Health offers specialized programs for opioid, alcohol, and poly-substance use disorders. By combining physical clinic locations with robust telehealth infrastructure, Renew Health provides a comprehensive recovery network for all New Mexicans.

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