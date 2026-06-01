Hema Dey, CEO & Author of The AI Translator New Book Release: The AI Translator

Forbes AI Leader launches 4 Vs playbook for authority, visibility, and wealth — available June 10th on Amazon

Sol Rashidi, "the world’s first Chief AI Officer,” put her name behind Dey. The reason is simple. She translates. And she built all of it as a single mother of two.” — Sol Roshidi, World’s 1st Chief AI Officer

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A jammed backing track once exposed Milli Vanilli before a stunned crowd. The duo kept lip-syncing the same looped line while the world watched, and a Grammy-winning act collapsed in real time. Hema Dey opens her new book with that scene for a reason.The mic is always live now. Artificial intelligence cross-references marketing agency claims, traces citations, and ultimately decides whether brands and influencers exist in the conversations that matter.The point is blunt: for marketers, founders, and subject-matter experts, faking expertise is no longer an option.In The AI Translator : Making Your Marketing Message Click with People and Code, “Forbes Top 5 AI Leader” Hema Dey delivers the MarTech playbook for our new reality.Her new book reframes AI not as a replacement for human work but as a collaborator, what she calls the “AI Handshake,” combining Team Human + Team AI. “It’s no different than the left hand and right hand of a piano playing a song in beautiful harmony,” Dey says.It’s a wakeup call for executives terrified of being left behind and the next generation trying to break in.Dey speaks from the trenches. For over three decades, she carried purchase orders home across 35 countries, learning to translate between engineers building military radios and the buyers who needed to trust them. She built Iffel International into a leading MarTech firm serving sophisticated clients in cybersecurity, defense, the law, and medicine. In 2025, the Orange County Business Journal nominated her for its “Innovator of the Year” award.Sol Rashidi, “the world’s first Chief AI Officer,” put her name behind Dey. The reason is simple. She translates.And she built all of it as a single mother of two.That lived experience is why she refuses the doom narrative. When the Pew Research Center surveyed more than 5,000 American workers in early 2025, only 6% believed workplace AI would create more opportunities for them. Dey watches that fear freeze rooms full of smart people. Her work exists to thaw it. “My why is people. I love people,” Dey says. “Enabling them to work and thrive is what gets me out of bed. AI gave me a second act. I want to show others it can give them one too.”Audiences leave her talks with a framework they can use Monday morning: the four V’s that decide whether AI recommends you, Visibility, Validity, Veracity, and Values. They also walk away with permission to stop competing with the machine and start conducting it.Dey keynoted the WITOC 2026 AI Town Hall at Chapman University, where she was named AI Strategy Advisor on the Advisory Council. More talks are on the calendar, including at the TruNorth AI Leadership Summit in Vancouver this September.A regular on podcasts and panels, including with the Foreign Trade Association, she speaks on AI readiness for small and mid-sized businesses. Dey is also a leading voice on the future of marketing, women building independence through technology, and what it takes to earn the right to speak in an age that verifies everything.Give her a room full of people, and the machine starts to make sense.About Iffel International Inc.Iffel International is a martech strategy firm specializing in AI-driven growth. Founded by Hema Dey, recently named one of Forbes’ Top 5 AI Leaders Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Everyone, the firm combines advanced marketing technologies, neuroscience, and search optimization with fractional CMO and CAIO services. Iffel helps companies scale from local visibility to national and international growth with its proven SEO2Sales™ methodology. Learn more at iffelinternational.com.

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