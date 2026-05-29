Kings Auctions Presents Fine Art Auction Featuring Extensive Collection of Emily Kame Kngwarreye Aboriginal Art

Pacco Rabanne metal dress 1967 Emily Kame Kngwarreye, "My Country" 1996 FEWOCiOUS x Two Feet: "CryptoCaster" Hand-Painted Custom Fender Stratocaster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions is thrilled to announce an upcoming Fine Art Auction showcasing an extensive collection curated by renowned art expert Dr. John Heckenlively of Palm Springs, California. This unique auction will feature a remarkable selection of artworks, including hard-to-find Aboriginal art by celebrated Australian artist Emily Kame Kngwarreye , alongside exquisite fine jewelry and notable pieces such as the stunning Paco Rabbone Vintage metal dress from the 1960s, a YSL Kate Moss-inspired surfboard, and the FEWOCiOUS x Two Feet "CryptoCaster" hand-painted custom Fender Stratocaster.Dr. Heckenlively has expertly assembled a diverse collection that reflects both artistic innovation and cultural significance. The auction will provide art enthusiasts and collectors with an exclusive opportunity to acquire exceptional pieces from a variety of artists and jewelers.“Art has the ability to transcend boundaries and connect us to diverse cultures and perspectives,” said Dr. Heckenlively. “I am excited to present this collection, which not only highlights the brilliance of individual artists but also celebrates the rich tapestry of artistic expression, including the intricate craftsmanship of fine jewelry.”Featured Artists and Pieces:Among the standout artists and pieces in this auction are:- Emily Kame Kngwarreye: A pioneering Aboriginal artist known for her vibrant and dynamic paintings that reflect her deep connection to the land and her cultural heritage. Kngwarreye's works are highly sought after and represent a significant contribution to contemporary Australian art.- Gray Bartlett: An accomplished artist whose works combine traditional techniques with modern themes, creating pieces that resonate with both history and contemporary relevance.- Lynn Rowan Meyers: A talented painter recognized for her evocative landscapes and abstract compositions that capture the essence of her surroundings.- Svend Svendson: Known for his striking sculptures, Svendson's work explores the interplay between form and nature, inviting viewers to engage with his art on multiple levels.- Paco Rabbone Vintage Metal Dress (1960s): This exquisite dress exemplifies the bold fashion statements of the 1960s, crafted from unique metallic materials that shimmer and catch the light. In excellent condition, the dress combines artistry and high fashion, showcasing intricate design details that reflect the era’s innovative spirit. The piece is a true collector's item, perfect for fashion enthusiasts and those who appreciate the timeless elegance of vintage couture.- YSL Kate Moss-Inspired Surfboard: This one-of-a-kind surfboard pays homage to the iconic style of supermodel Kate Moss, featuring striking designs that capture the essence of high fashion and beach culture. Perfect for collectors and surf enthusiasts alike, this surfboard exemplifies the fusion of art and lifestyle, making it a standout piece in the auction.- FEWOCiOUS x Two Feet "CryptoCaster" Hand-Painted Custom Fender Stratocaster (1/1 Physical Masterpiece, 2021): This unique guitar is a collaboration between renowned digital artist FEWOCiOUS and musician Two Feet. The hand-painted custom Fender Stratocaster is a one-of-a-kind physical masterpiece that blends the worlds of music and visual art, making it a must-have for collectors and fans of both art forms.- Fine Jewelry Collection: The auction will also feature a selection of exquisite fine jewelry pieces, showcasing intricate designs and masterful craftsmanship that are perfect for collectors and connoisseurs alike.- William Dorsey, Douglas Hill, Arthur Hayward, John Comer, Garstin Cox, John Miller, Alfred J. Browne, and others: Each artist in this collection brings a unique perspective and voice, contributing to a rich and varied exhibition that promises to captivate collectors.Auction Details:The Fine Art Auction will take place on June 7, 2026, starting at 8 AM on the LiveAuctioneers platform. Bidders can preview the full collection and place their bids now for both live and absentee bidding by visiting Kings-Auctions.com (see lots and bid)Registration is free, and potential bidders can explore the artworks and jewelry online prior to the auction.About Kings Auctions:Kings Auctions is a premier online auction house dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers in the art, antiques, and collectibles markets. We pride ourselves on providing a transparent and accessible platform that allows art enthusiasts to discover and acquire exceptional works.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact Kings Auctions email Sales@Kings-Auctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.