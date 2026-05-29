Dohrmann Enterprises Expands Product Offerings with New Hay Preservatives During Milestone 30th Year in Business

Family-owned forage preservation company expands solutions for growers and dealers with new hay preservatives during its 30th year.

As harvest challenges continue to evolve, we want to provide solutions that help growers protect feed quality, improve efficiency, and succeed in the field,” — Dan Dohrmann, owner of Dohrmann Enterprises.

WAITE PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dohrmann Enterprises Expands Product Offerings with New Hay Preservatives During Milestone 30th Year in BusinessAfter 30 years of helping growers preserve forage through trusted applicator systems, accessories, and hands-on support, Dohrmann Enterprises is expanding its product offerings to now include hay preservatives.Known throughout the agriculture community for its forage preservation expertise and customer-focused service, the Central Minnesota family-owned company is taking the next step in providing complete forage preservation solutions for growers and dealers alike.With increasingly unpredictable weather and narrowing harvest windows, growers continue searching for ways to protect forage quality without sacrificing efficiency in the field. Dohrmann Enterprises’ new line of hay preservatives is designed to help growers bale sooner at higher moisture levels, reduce the risk of spoilage and heating, and retain more nutritional value in every cutting.After three decades of working alongside growers and dealers in forage preservation, the company carefully selected preservative products that align with the performance, reliability, and service customers have come to expect from Dohrmann Enterprises.The new hay preservative product line includes: Hay Green Crop Preservative – A buffered propionic acid-based preservative designed to control mold and heating in high-moisture hay while helping maintain feed quality and palatability.WCC Mold Inhibitor – An oxygen-scavenging preservative solution formulated to inhibit mold growth and reduce spoilage in stored hay.WCC Preservative for Forage & Grain Protection – A versatile preservative formulated to help protect both forage and grain from mold, yeast, and bacterial growth during storage.In addition to expanding solutions for growers, the new product offerings also strengthen Dohrmann Enterprises’ ability to support its dealer network with complete forage preservation solutions backed by hands-on expertise, application guidance, and personalized customer service.“As harvest challenges continue to evolve, we want to provide solutions that help growers protect feed quality, improve efficiency, and succeed in the field,” said Dan Dohrmann, owner of Dohrmann Enterprises. “The products we offer to farmers, forage growers, and dealers are always selected with the goal of being practical, dependable, and forward-thinking.”Dohrmann Enterprises will continue working directly with growers and dealers to provide product recommendations, application support, and forage preservation expertise throughout the harvest season.In addition to hay preservatives, Dohrmann Enterprises continues to offer its extensive line of applicators, accessories, and forage preservation equipment for hay and silage operations. Established in 1996, the company is proudly celebrating 30 years of serving the agriculture industry with dependable products and trusted customer relationships.More information about hay preservatives and forage preservation products can be found at DohrmannEnterprises.com.Media Contacts:Dan Dohrmann, Dohrmann Enterprises, Inc.Dan@DohrmannEnterprises.com | 320-252-8999Tami Kinzel, WhiteBox MarketingTami@WhiteBoxMarketing.com | 320-270-0722—END—

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