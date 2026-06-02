Sokolove Law Managing Attorney Ricky LeBlanc Recognized for 35 Years of 'Proudly Serving the Community'

CHESTNUT HILL, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sokolove Law Managing Attorney Ricky A. LeBlanc recently celebrated 35 years of practicing law, a professional milestone recognized by Martindale-Hubbell with the designation that he has been “proudly serving the community since 1991.”Throughout his career, LeBlanc has represented thousands of individuals and families affected by mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases, advocating for working-class individuals, veterans, and vulnerable families harmed by corporate misconduct and institutional neglect.As Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law, LeBlanc oversees one of the nation’s most recognized plaintiff-side practices while continuing to direct the firm’s asbestos litigation efforts. LeBlanc is also a member of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys, the American Association for Justice, and is a 2026 Patron of the AAJ Leaders Forum.LeBlanc’s work is rooted in his upbringing. Raised in a working-class Massachusetts factory town as the son of a pipefitter and a factory worker, he understands how vulnerable working families can be when confronting large corporations or institutions. That perspective has shaped his career – describing his calling as “standing up for the little guy against major manufacturers or insurance companies” and using the law to “make it right, make it fair.”¬¬LeBlanc’s advocacy also extends to veterans and victims of national tragedy. He is accredited through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to assist veterans in preparing and pursuing benefits claims, allowing him to help veterans suffering from asbestos-related diseases connected to military service. He volunteered following the September 11 attacks through Trial Lawyers Care, an organization established to provide free legal representation to victims’ families.LeBlanc earned his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, and he received his B.S., cum laude, in History and Education from Fitchburg State College.About Sokolove Law: Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 Billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com

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