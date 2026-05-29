Octave Holdings and Investments Announces Disposition of Rivermont Square for $18.95 Million

Rivermont Square, 8514–8560 Holcomb Bridge Road

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave HI) announced the successful disposition of Rivermont Square, a neighborhood shopping center located at 8514–8560 Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta, Georgia, in a transaction valued at approximately $18.95 million. The shopping center encompasses approximately 104,499 square feet, occupying a highly visible position within one of Metro Atlanta’s most affluent and desirable submarkets.Originally constructed in 1985, Rivermont Square is situated on a 12.26-acre site and features a curated mix of established tenants anchored by Goodwill, Thompson Frame, Benjamin Moore Paints and Starbucks. Acquired by Octave Realty Fund V in 2021, the shopping center delivered strong operational performance and meaningful value creation throughout the firm’s ownership period, generating attractive returns for investors through disciplined shopping center management and strategic execution.The acquisition, operations, and eventual disposition of Rivermont Square highlights Octave HI’s strengths in acquiring and managing assets that provide risk adjusted above average returns to our investors.“This disposition marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects the strategy that has guided us over the years,” said Zia Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer at Octave Holdings and Investments. “We’re delighted to sell this asset and capture the strong capital appreciation and value we’ve generated for our investors! We also retained the outparcel and are currently negotiating a lease to a national tenant”“Managing Rivermont Square through the asset lifecycle highlights our approach to acquiring, operating and disposing of assets, and we want to recognize our dedicated in-house team for delivering value to our investors,” commented Parth Munshi, Octave HI’s EVP and General Counsel.

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