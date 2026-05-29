Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Announces Commercial Driver License Compliance Measures

For Immediate Release: May 29, 2026 (Columbus, Ohio)— Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman today announced that BMV will be contacting approximately 5,000 non-domiciled commercial driver license (CDL) holders in Ohio regarding the status of their credentials under updated rules from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). A non-domiciled CDL is a federally authorized U.S. commercial driver license issued to an individual who has legal presence and is legally authorized to work in the United States but is not a permanent resident. In September 2025, FMCSA updated its eligibility requirements for existing non-domiciled CDLs, limiting who qualifies for this credential. Non-domiciled CDL holders in Ohio will receive one of two letters from Ohio BMV, depending on the type of documentation initially presented to obtain their current credential: A Notice of CDL Downgrade will be sent to individuals whose documentation does not meet FMCSA’s updated rules. These individuals’ CDL credentials will be downgraded to a Class D Passenger Driver License 30 days after receipt of the notice, prohibiting them from using their Ohio license to drive a commercial vehicle in the United States. Those receiving this notice who believe their documents do meet the updated federal standards may request a hearing with the BMV to dispute the downgrade and/or submit additional documentation to BMV to prove their eligibility. The acceptable documents, according to federal regulations, include: An unexpired Employment Authorization Document (EAD) issued by USCIS, valid on your most recent CDL/CLP issuance date An unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired USCIS I‑94 form, both documents must be valid on your most recent CDL/CLP issuance date

will be sent to individuals whose documentation does not meet FMCSA’s updated rules. These individuals’ CDL credentials will be downgraded to a Class D Passenger Driver License 30 days after receipt of the notice, prohibiting them from using their Ohio license to drive a commercial vehicle in the United States. Those receiving this notice who believe their documents do meet the updated federal standards may request a hearing with the BMV to dispute the downgrade and/or submit additional documentation to BMV to prove their eligibility. The acceptable documents, according to federal regulations, include: Those who previously submitted documentation that does meet FMCSA’s updated rules will receive a letter stating that their credential remains valid until its expiration date. The notices will be sent via the U.S. Postal Service to addresses on file with Ohio BMV. The Ohio BMV has not issued or renewed any non-domiciled CDL credentials since FMCSA updated its rules in September 2025. The Ohio BMV does not intend to resume issuing new non-domiciled CDLs in the future nor will it renew any revalidated non-domiciled CDLs after they expire. Ohio has approximately 406,000 CDL holders. The reverification process does not apply to full CDL holders or CDL holders with legally established permanent residence. For more information, visit https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/dl-cdl-classes.aspx ###

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