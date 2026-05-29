Expect Delays in June on Route 7 and I-81 Exit 315 near Winchester

STAUNTON – Motorists should expect delays or consider alternate routes due to bridge work on Route 7 (Berryville Pike) over Interstate 81 at exit 315 in Frederick County. Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will replace the concrete bridge deck during three weekends in June. Traffic restrictions will affect both of these heavily traveled highways near the Winchester eastern city limits.

The bridge work is scheduled to take place:

From 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 8

From 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 15

From 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 29

If a fourth weekend is needed, it would be scheduled for July 10-13

During the above work hours, multiple lane closures on the bridge will require the following traffic restrictions:

Route 7 east and west traffic will be limited to a single lane in the area of the bridge.

The northbound I-81 exit 315 off-ramp will be restricted to eastbound traffic only. Motorists who need to go west on Route 7 can use the ramp to Route 7 east and then make a U-turn at the Blossom Drive/Millbrook Drive traffic signal.

Valley Mill Road drivers will have only a single left-turn lane onto Route 7 west.

Traffic on Route 7 east will merge into a single lane just past the Atwell Avenue intersection in the city of Winchester.

In advance of each weekend of work, single-lane closures for milling operations on Route 7 are scheduled for Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Contractors plan to mill off the existing bridge deck and replace it with ultra-high performance concrete. This advanced material is 10 times stronger than traditional concrete. The extended lane closures allow the new driving surface to fully cure.

VDOT will provide schedule updates as needed. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.