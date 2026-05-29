State Police Arrest Wilmington Man Following Multi-Month Heroin Distribution Investigation

Date Posted: Friday, May 29th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Shahir McCoy, from Wilmington, Delaware, on felony drug dealing and related offenses following a multi-month narcotics distribution investigation in Wilmington.

Beginning in February 2026, the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit opened an investigation after learning McCoy was selling heroin in Wilmington. During the investigation, detectives saw McCoy conduct multiple drug transactions over several months and determined he was operating from a residence in the 100 block of North Franklin Street. As a result, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On May 27, 2026, with assistance from the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team and the Wilmington Police Department, investigators executed the search warrant and took McCoy into custody without incident.

During the search, investigators recovered the following items:

-Approximately 420 bags of suspected heroin

-A loaded handgun and additional ammunition

-Approximately 26 grams of marijuana

-Digital scales and other drug-related paraphernalia

Investigators also determined McCoy has a prior felony conviction that prohibits him from legally possessing firearms.

McCoy was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $210,200 cash bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime (Felony)

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.