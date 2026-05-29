State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Bethesda Road near Georgetown

Date Posted: Friday, May 29th, 2026

The Delaware State Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred earlier this month near Georgetown.

On May 1, 2026, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Bethesda Road north of Avenue of Honor at an apparent high rate of speed. The preliminary investigation revealed the Honda lost control, exited the east side of the road, and struck a culvert ditch. After striking the culvert ditch, the Honda went airborne, struck a utility pole, and overturned, ejecting the unrestrained driver.

The driver, 18-year-old Pablo Pineda Pindea, from Georgetown, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. On May 26, 2026, he died because of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.