Update – Suspect in Custody* State Police Investigating Home Invasion in Georgetown

Date Posted: Friday, May 29th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 44-year-old Robert Berry from Millsboro, Delaware for a home invasion that occurred in Georgetown.

On May 15, 2026, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 24000 block of Lawson Road in Georgetown for a panic alarm activation reported by a home security vendor. Troopers arrived and learned that the 83-year-old female victim had activated her panic alarm after an unknown male suspect, forced his way into her home as she opened her front door. Once inside, the suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded to see another unknown person he believed was inside the residence. The victim was able to lock herself in a bedroom and activate her panic alarm while the suspect searched through the residence before leaving in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

Through investigative means, detectives identified Robert Berry as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On May 28, 2026, Berry was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $166,000 cash bond.

Attempt to Commit Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies on Separate

Occasions (Felony)

Occasions (Felony) Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.