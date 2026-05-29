Governor Stein Highlights Importance of Construction Apprenticeships Following Housing Affordability Executive Order

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Pitt Community College President Maria Pharr and Tiana Berryman, Greenville’s Director of Neighborhood and Business Services, to highlight how the community college’s construction and industrial technology program is preparing students for the construction workforce. Last week Governor Stein signed an executive order to increase housing opportunities and affordability for all North Carolinians. The executive order recognizes the role of a strong construction workforce in building more homes and meeting North Carolinians’ basic needs.

“To lower families’ largest monthly expense – their mortgage or rent – we need to significantly increase the number of homes we build each year,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Through initiatives like Pitt Community College’s construction and industrial technology programs, we are helping North Carolina shore up the construction workforce while connecting people to good jobs with good wages that can support a family.”

"Our students don't just learn to build. They build actual homes for families in our community,” said PCC President Maria Pharr. “Through our Construction and Industrial Technology programs, we are training the electricians, HVAC technicians, and construction professionals Eastern North Carolina needs, while producing affordable housing that strengthens our neighborhoods. Governor Stein's executive order captures exactly what we believe: that workforce development and housing opportunity are inseparable. When our graduates enter the workforce with real skills and living-wage careers, they don't just build homes for others. They become homeowners themselves.”

North Carolina will face a gap of more than 750,000 housing units though 2029, especially affecting low- and moderate-income households. From 2024 to 2025, North Carolina saw the ninth-highest rental price increases in the country. Last week Governor Stein signed an executive order to increase housing opportunities and affordability for all North Carolinians. Executive Order No. 36 directs cabinet agencies to work together to increase housing supply, affordability, and access and to use technology to deliver data-driven solutions.

Click here to read more about Executive Order. No 36: Increasing Housing Opportunities For All North Carolinians.

Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by providing safe, affordable housing opportunities to enhance the quality of life of North Carolinians. The Governor’s budget calls for investment in North Carolina’s housing programs to expand affordable housing, preserve existing rental units, and support emergency home repairs, particularly for low- and moderate-income families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. By leveraging federal and private resources, the Housing Trust Fund and Workforce Housing Loan Program would finance thousands of additional new and rehabilitated multifamily units across the state, including in hard-to-serve markets. Governor Stein’s recommended budget also directs additional grants to local governments to incentivize higher-density zoning policies to increase and diversify housing supply and align local regulations with statewide housing goals. Collectively, these initiatives seek to strengthen housing accessibility, promote long-term affordability, and generate economic benefits through construction and community development.

Governor Stein has long supported apprenticeship models that create more pathways to high-demand careers. Governor Stein recently celebrated National Appreciation Week at Davidson-Davie Community College to highlight the college’s work to train North Carolina’s nursing workforce. Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for FY 2026-2027 to keep North Carolina strong by expanding career opportunities. The Governor’s budget funds youth apprenticeship programs through NC Career Launch , supports apprenticeships in state government, and provides work-based learning grants to small businesses. His budget would increase funding for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs tailored to high-demand sectors across the state, including in construction, advanced manufacturing, small business, aviation, health care, state government, and rural communities.

In February, he announced that NC Career Launch would expand high-quality youth apprenticeship programs in high-demand sectors like construction. Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the 2026 Top State for Workforce Development, recognizing the state for a variety of initiatives, including its strong apprenticeship and workforce programs.