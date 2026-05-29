Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Joins WEDO Board of Advisors

House of Vanderbilt Logo WEDO Logo Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: SohoMuse)

The entrepreneur, philanthropist and House of Vanderbilt founder joins Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) as it expands its global mission

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, media personality and founder of House of Vanderbilt, has been appointed to the Board of Advisors of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization, known as WEDO. WEDO is a global nonprofit movement dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and women in business through economic opportunity, innovation, education and community.The appointment reflects Vanderbilt Costin’s expanding role at the intersection of legacy, entrepreneurship, investment and women’s leadership. Through House of Vanderbilt, her family office, she is focused on supporting women and allies while building ventures that connect heritage with modern cultural influence.“Consuelo is the perfect example of a woman who honors legacy while creating her own. She is an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and connector who is deeply committed to helping others succeed. As a dear friend whom I have known for many years, I have always admired her generosity, vision, and ability to bring people together. Legacy is not simply something we inherit, it is something we create through our actions and impact. Her passion for supporting women and creating opportunities for future generations makes her an extraordinary addition to the WEDO Board of Advisors. We are thrilled to welcome her to the WEDO family.” - Wendy Diamond, Founder & Chairwoman, Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO).On her appointment to the WEDO Board of Advisors, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin commented, "I am incredibly honored to join Wendy Diamond’s Board for Entrepreneurship Day. As an entrepreneur, artist, and advocate for empowering women and young people, I believe that giving others the tools, mentorship, and confidence to pursue their ambitions can truly change lives. I look forward to helping inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream bigger and achieve more."Vanderbilt Costin will join WEDO for an intimate evening of conversation, inspiration, networking and connection on Saturday, May 30th, 2026. The gathering will bring together founders, investors, creators and changemakers for a discussion on legacy, reinvention, and women’s entrepreneurship.The evening will offer guests an opportunity to hear from Vanderbilt Costin on what it means to grow up within one of America’s most storied families, how legacy can be reshaped for a new era, why investing in women matters now more than ever, and how her newest ventures are being designed to support culture, business and opportunity.WEDO brings together entrepreneurs, investors, leaders, innovators and global changemakers united by a mission to empower women economically through entrepreneurship and opportunity. As the force behind Women’s Entrepreneurship Day observed annually, WEDO works year-round to amplify women’s voices, unlock opportunity and support women in business around the world.About The House of Vanderbilt:House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America’s most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents.For more information, please visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com

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