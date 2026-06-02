City of Tempe, AZ Launches City Economic Development Dashboard

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New Digital Platform to Provide Key Data to Support Business Investment and Economic Growth

Tempe’s investment in real-time data will help leaders strengthen planning, support economic growth, and demonstrate meaningful impact across the community.” — Teresa Yeager, EVP, Catalis Public Works & Citizen Engagement

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis announced that the City of Tempe, AZ has launched its new Economic Development Dashboard, making Tempe the first city in Arizona to implement the solution. The online data dashboard debuts alongside the City’s newly redesigned ThinkTempe.com website, supporting Tempe’s commitment to transparency, data-driven decision-making, and economic growth.The new dashboard provides a single, reliable source of economic and community data through interactive, public-facing visualizations that support site selection, business expansion, and investment decisions. Key economic information is now centralized and consistently updated, reducing manual effort while improving accuracy and accessibility.“As part of the launch of the new ThinkTempe.com website, we are proud that Tempe is the first city in Arizona to implement a robust Economic Development Dashboard solution. With the help of Catalis, we are pleased to introduce public-facing data visualization tools that provide in-demand data, giving businesses, investors, and site selectors the insight they need to make informed decisions,” said Lisa Hausz, Economic Development Interim Deputy Director for the City of Tempe.Designed for both internal teams and external audiences, the dashboard helps City staff track key performance indicators, monitor economic trends, and communicate the impact of development initiatives more clearly. Businesses and investors can quickly access the data most often requested during site selection, helping accelerate evaluation and strengthen confidence in Tempe as a destination.“Business investment and economic development require reliable and insightful real-time data, and municipalities need technology that supports economic growth,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive Vice President, Catalis Public Works & Citizen Engagement. “We are proud to support Tempe with a solution that helps leaders better understand their data, strengthen planning, and demonstrate impact across the community.”The dashboard launch reinforces Tempe’s position as a data-driven city. Tempe is one of only five cities in the world to have earned Platinum Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities status, which is awarded to cities that incorporate data and evidence into decision-making. Tempe was also designated a Smart21 Community of 2026 by the Intelligent Community Forum, a global recognition.By investing in automated, public-facing data tools, Tempe continues to position itself as a forward-thinking city that values transparency, innovation, and informed decision-making for its community and economic partners.

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