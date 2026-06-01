Chef Kitty Introduces Puree Pops, Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treats with Taurine and Vitamin E

Lickable Cat Treats Cats Love Them

Grain-free, taurine-enriched lickable cat treats built around real protein — not water and thickeners like most squeezable treats on the market.

Most lickable treats are essentially flavored water in a tube. We wanted to create something that was actually doing something for the cat nutritionally.” — Esen G., Founder, Chef Kitty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Kitty, a New York-based maker of cat and dog treats, has introduced Puree Pops – a line of grain-free lickable cat treats formulated with thoughtfully selected ingredients including taurine, Vitamin E, and cranberry. Available in five flavors, including Chicken Cranberry, Puree Pops are designed to offer cat owners a convenient and enjoyable treat option made with functional ingredients.A Treat Made with Functional Ingredients Chef Kitty Puree Pops are enriched with taurine and Vitamin E, two nutrients commonly included in feline nutrition.Taurine is an essential amino acid that cats cannot synthesize on their own and must obtain through their diet. It plays an important role in normal heart function, vision, immune function, and overall well-being. Because taurine is a key nutrient for cats, Chef Kitty includes taurine in every Puree Pop recipe.Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative stress. It is commonly associated with immune system support and contributes to overall health and wellness. Vitamin E also helps maintain product freshness without the use of artificial preservatives.Together, these ingredients reflect Chef Kitty’s commitment to creating treats that go beyond flavor while remaining simple and enjoyable for cats.Customer reviews frequently highlight the thicker, creamier texture of Puree Pops, which many cat owners describe as more substantial than traditional lickable treats. The texture has become one of the product’s most frequently praised features, with many customers noting that their cats readily enjoy the consistency and flavor.Chicken Cranberry: Inspired by Urinary WellnessAmong the five Puree Pop flavors, Chicken Cranberry offers a unique flavor profile featuring cranberry, an ingredient frequently used in pet wellness products.Cranberry has long been associated with urinary tract wellness and is a popular ingredient in many pet foods and supplements. The Chicken Cranberry Puree Pop offers cat owners a convenient way to include cranberry as part of their cat’s daily treat routine.“We wanted each flavor to offer something meaningful,” said Esen G., Founder of Chef Kitty. “Taurine is an important nutrient for cats, Vitamin E is a well-known antioxidant, and cranberry has long been associated with urinary wellness. We wanted to create treats that cat owners could feel good about giving every day.”Five Flavors for VarietyChef Kitty Puree Pops are available in five flavors: Salmon, Chicken, Tuna, Chicken Cranberry, and Chicken Krill. Each recipe is grain-free and formulated without artificial flavors, artificial colors, or preservatives.The squeezable tube format makes Puree Pops versatile for everyday use. Cat owners use them as treats, meal toppers, rewards during grooming sessions, and as a convenient way to encourage interest in food.Puree Pops are intended as a complementary treat and can be enjoyed by cats of various life stages.Mess-Free Serving with the Chef Kitty Treat SpoonChef Kitty also offers a reusable silicone cat treat spoon designed to make serving lickable treats easier and cleaner. The spoon is dishwasher safe and available in multiple colors.AvailabilityChef Kitty Puree Pops are available in 10-pack, 20-pack and 45-Pack options through Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and directly from Chef Kitty.About Chef KittyChef Kitty is a New York-based pet treat brand founded in 2021. The company specializes in single-ingredient freeze-dried treats and grain-free lickable puree treats for cats and dogs. Chef Kitty’s mission is to make healthy treats accessible to pet owners through simple ingredients, transparent labeling, and thoughtfully developed products.Website: www.chef-kitty.com Contact:Esen G.Founder, Chef Kittyinfo@chef-kitty.comDistribution channels: Consumer Goods & Retailing, Food & Beverage Industry, Lifestyle & Social Trends, Pet Industry

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