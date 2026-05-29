ThreeBestRated® Winner JN Roofing & Contracting Continues to Be at the Forefront fo Protecting Ontario Homes
I am also a believer in transparency, and that needs to be at the core of our business practices as well. I wanted our clients to be well-informed throughout the entire process. ”BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing problems can quickly turn into major concerns for homeowners. From sudden leaks and storm damage to aging shingles, roofing issues often create stress and financial pressure. In an industry where trust and workmanship matter most, JN Roofing & Contracting continues to set the standard by prioritizing reliability and long-term solutions, offering Ontario homeowners peace of mind.
— Jason Newkirk
As a family-owned company, JN Roofing has built a strong reputation by helping homeowners and cottage owners protect their properties through professional roofing solutions since 2015. Their dedication to high-quality roofing services has earned them the coveted ThreeBestRated® award for the eighth consecutive time. This consistent recognition reflects not only the team’s technical excellence but also what they have built from the ground up: a strong work ethic and sincere commitment to their work.
JN Roofing & Contracting: More Than Just a Roofing Company
Headquartered in Barrie, JN Roofing & Contracting has been proudly serving homeowners across Central and Northern Ontario, including Barrie, Collingwood, Muskoka, Parry Sound, and surrounding regions. The company employs a team of skilled, professional roofers who collectively bring over 100 years of combined experience to every project they take on. They are fully licensed and insured. Over the years, the team has completed more than 2,500 roofing installations across the region.
At JN Roofing & Contracting, every job is handled in-house. The team never subcontracts work to outside parties, ensuring that the same standard of craftsmanship and accountability is present on every site. They are Owens Corning Platinum Contractors, and they use only premium materials on all of their projects.
One of the JN Roofing team’s core commitments is backing their work with a comprehensive warranty of 50 years on shingles and 15 years on workmanship. This helps homeowners feel more confident about the durability of their investment. Moreover, the team stresses transparency and open communication with their clients throughout the process. Working closely with homeowners, they explain the condition of their roofs, discuss available options, and provide detailed estimates tailored to their budget and requirements.
“I am also a believer in transparency, and that needs to be at the core of our business practices as well. I wanted our clients to be well-informed throughout the entire process, giving them peace of mind and confidence in our services,” said Jason Newkirk, the founder of JN Roofing & Contracting.
Customer feedback continues to highlight the JN Roofing team’s professionalism, punctuality, clean job sites, and quality workmanship. Many homeowners have praised the team for completing projects efficiently while maintaining strong communication and careful attention to property protection throughout the process. One of their clients said, “JN Roofing was truly in and out in one day. I left work a bit early to see if I could watch the progress. They had already finished the job and cleaned up so well you wouldn’t even know they were there. The work they had to do was quite extensive. The roof looks beautiful. They took care of everything that I had been quoted on from other contractors and came in at a substantially lower cost. Everyone was very helpful and answered all of my many questions. I would recommend JN Roofing to anyone. 100% satisfied.”
Services Offered by JN Roofing
JN Roofing & Contracting offers a full range of residential roofing services, including roof replacement, new construction roofing, roof repairs, and professional roof inspections for home buyers, condo corporations, and homeowners. They also offer 24/7 emergency roof response. Understanding the financial challenges involved with roofing projects, JN Roofing offers flexible financing options that allow clients to move forward without creating additional financial strain. To get in touch with the team, visit jnroofing.ca.
Jason Newkirk
JN Roofing & Contracting
+1 7057342988
info@jnroofing.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.