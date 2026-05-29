Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers and Founder Kurt Zaner Recognized in 2026 Best Lawyers Rankings

The legal team at Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers, pictured alongside the 2026 Best Lawyers® recognition badges.

The Denver personal injury law firm and founder Kurt Zaner receive recognition in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers based on peer review.

This peer-voted recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to representing injured individuals in Denver and securing legal remedies for Colorado families.” — Kurt Zaner

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers announced today that the legal publication Best Lawyers has officially recognized the Denver, Colorado personal injury firm and its founder, attorney Kurt Zaner , in its 2026 rankings based on an extensive peer-review evaluation process.The selection process for the publication relies entirely on peer review, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers regarding the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical and legal practice areas. Inclusion in the 2026 list indicates that fellow legal professionals voted to recognize Kurt Zaner for his work in personal injury litigation. The methodology manages evaluations by collecting confidential feedback from thousands of practicing attorneys, meaning that individuals cannot nominate themselves or purchase a listing."This peer-voted recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to representing injured individuals in Denver and securing legal remedies for Colorado families," said attorney Kurt Zaner. The recognition highlights the firm's ongoing presence in the Colorado legal community, where the team handles high-stakes civil litigation, including motor vehicle collisions, wrongful death claims, and catastrophic injury cases.The firm operates from its office in downtown Denver, providing legal representation to clients across the state of Colorado. By participating in peer-driven evaluations, the firm maintains transparency regarding its reputation among contemporaries in the legal field. Legal publications like Best Lawyers have published these directories for decades to assist individuals looking for legal representation by providing peer-evaluated selections of practicing lawyers.The 2026 edition marks another year of tracking legal professionals across various practice groups. For the current award cycle, evaluations were submitted over several months, culminating in the official release of the updated listings. The firm integrates this recognition into its continued efforts to manage injury claims for individuals facing permanent or fatal losses.According to the publication's established guidelines, the feedback process evaluates the quality of legal services and courtroom performance. Attorneys who are nominated undergo a detailed review where current list members vote on the likelihood of referring a case to the nominee if they themselves cannot handle it. This peer-review model evaluates professionals based on their litigation skills and adherence to ethical standards.Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers continues to accept new clients who require assistance with severe injury claims. The firm manages communication with insurance companies, conducts independent investigations into accidents, and represents plaintiffs throughout the litigation process in state and federal courts. Interested parties can read the formal announcement on the Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers website . Additionally, the firm's official profile is available on the Best Lawyers directory About Zaner Law Personal Injury LawyersZaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers is a Denver-based personal injury trial firm built around high-stakes motor vehicle accident, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury litigation across Colorado. The firm has secured record-setting verdicts and settlements, including a $30 million verdict arising from a catastrophic worksite explosion, a $16 million premises liability verdict (the largest of its kind in Colorado), and an $8.4 million electrocution verdict, along with numerous seven-figure recoveries in fatal and life-altering crash cases. Zaner’s attorneys are recognized members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Super Lawyers, and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, and are routinely trusted with cases involving extreme injury and liability exposure. The firm offers free consultations and represents clients on a contingency-fee basis, focusing on maximum recovery when losses are permanent or fatal.

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