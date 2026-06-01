The Aldo Leopold Foundation’s 2027 Phenology Calendar Explores Climate and Weather Impacts on Seasonal Events

The 2027 Phenology Calendar features nature photography from Wisconsin and surrounding Midwestern states.

Discover how the life cycles of Wisconsin’s plants and animals are affected by changing environmental conditions

It’s a tradition that people really enjoy, building deeper relationships with the natural world via observation.” — Buddy Huffaker

BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aldo Leopold Foundation, a non-profit fostering the land ethic through the legacy of Aldo Leopold, announces today the release of its 2027 Phenology Calendar. This annual calendar tracks the timing of hundreds of seasonal events throughout the year, such as the first bloom of milkweed or the return of Baltimore orioles in spring. The observation and recording of these events, a practice known as phenology , can inspire wonder and care for the variety of life all around us.Leopold and his family began keeping phenological records at their Shack and Farm along the Wisconsin River in 1935. Such dedicated attention to the natural world proved foundational to Leopold’s formulation of the land ethic: the notion that humans are in community with soils, waters, plants, and animals, and should treat the land with care and respect.Building off the Leopold family’s observational tradition – and extensive phenological records – the phenology calendar, produced since 2005, orients users toward life cycle events for dozens of species across every season, igniting broader curiosity for the goings-on of our wild neighbors. In the 2027 edition, monthly sidebars by Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame inductee Dr. Stan Temple explore how different species are responding to climate and weather changes.“It’s a tradition that people really enjoy, building deeper relationships with the natural world via observation,” said Buddy Huffaker, President and Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, on the practice of phenology. “It can become a bit addictive.”The 2027 Phenology Calendar is on sale now for $18.95 through the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s Marshland Market. Order online at www.aldoleopold.org or in-person at the Aldo Leopold Foundation visitor center in Baraboo, Wisconsin, through October 31st. Special pricing is available for bulk orders.###The Aldo Leopold Foundation is a non-profit conservation organization fostering care of the land and community through the legacy of Aldo Leopold. The foundation is headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and welcomes visitors from around the world to Leopold’s famed Shack, a National Historic Landmark.

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