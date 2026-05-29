Federal Bid Partners Launches BidPulsar™ on the Apple App Store

Federal Bid Partners LLC announces BidPulsar™, a GovCon contracts and capture platform built by brothers Weston and Daniel Zloty.

BidPulsar™ helps contractors search contracts, analyze pricing, manage bid files, connect with partners, and move from research to execution.

BidPulsar™ was built to help contractors move from searching to pricing, planning, teaming, and execution in one secure workspace.” — Weston Zloty and Daniel Zloty, Co-Founders, Federal Bid Partners LLC

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Bid Partners LLC , a family-owned government contracting, proposal development, compliance, and technology firm, announced today that BidPulsar™ is now live on the Apple App Store.Built by brothers Weston Zloty and Daniel Zloty, BidPulsar™ helps contractors move from contract search to real bid execution in one connected platform. The app brings together federal, state, local, county, city, university, GSA, DIBBS, and other public procurement sources, giving businesses a cleaner way to find opportunities, review market data, build pricing, manage files, and connect with other contractors.BidPulsar™ was built around a problem Federal Bid Partners saw often in client work: finding a bid is only the first step. Contractors still need to understand the scope, review line items, download files, track amendments, compare past awards, evaluate pricing, organize internal notes, decide whether the pursuit makes sense, and then move into proposal work without losing control of the process.“BidPulsar was built for the moment after a contractor says, ‘This looks interesting, but what do we do next?’” said Weston Zloty, Co-Founder of Federal Bid Partners LLC. “A business needs more than an alert. It needs context, pricing history, market research, risk review, and a place to keep the work organized. We wanted to build something that helps contractors make better decisions before they spend serious time and money on a bid.”The platform includes AI-assisted search, solicitation review, PDF analysis, market research, pricing support, and opportunity qualification. Users can search naturally with phrases such as “cyber contracts in Tampa WOSB,” compare NAICS codes, review GSA and eLibrary information, explore DIBBS opportunities, compare states and agencies, study historical award amounts, review pricing trends, and look at seasonality, distribution, and market patterns through advanced charts.BidPulsar™ also includes a pricing workspace for bid planning. Contractors can add line items, build labor categories, apply fringe, overhead, indirect rates, assumptions, gaps, and pricing levels such as floor, target, and premium. Users can prepare conservative or strategic pricing models using AI-supported research, then export work as CSV files, branded PDFs, and organized budget formats.Each solicitation can have its own secure workspace for internal files, amendments, attachments, signed forms, pricing work, notes, and team activity. Contractors can receive notifications, request bid support, work with a bid writer, coordinate on SF 1449 and related documents, and keep the pursuit organized through submission planning.BidPulsar™ is also a contractor social platform. Companies can create posts, discuss solicitations, ask questions, message other contractors, look for subcontractors, explore teaming opportunities, and communicate around federal, state, local, university, and county contracts. If a public opportunity is not already showing in the system, users can request review, and BidPulsar™ can analyze and add eligible public opportunities to the database at no additional charge when eligible.The product reflects the founders’ different strengths. Weston Zloty was closely involved in security, user experience, interface design, product positioning, and client workflow. Daniel Zloty led the programming and technical buildout.“Weston and I built BidPulsar from problems we were seeing with real contractors,” said Daniel Zloty, Co-Founder of Federal Bid Partners LLC. “He focused on how the platform should feel and how to keep it practical and secure. I focused on building the system, connecting the logic, and making the technology work. It became a true brothers-built product.”Federal Bid Partners supports clients with proposal writing , GSA MAS strategy, SAM registration, SBA certifications, CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 readiness, NIST SP 800-171 support, SOC 2 readiness support, Executive Trust Formation, copyright filing support, website and automation services, sourcing support, and federal growth planning. The firm also provides free notary support for clients when needed.Federal Bid Partners is also developing CMMC Pulsar™, a separate platform focused on CMMC readiness, gap review, policy work, evidence tracking, and export-ready documentation.BidPulsar™ is now available on the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bidpulsar/id6760045520 BidPulsar™ and Federal Bid Partners LLC are not affiliated with the U.S. Government. Contractors should verify official solicitation details through the applicable government or procurement portal.Media Contact: Federal Bid Partners LLC, contact@federalbidpartners.com, +1 (877) 420-8206, Text: +1 (505) 303-6355, https://www.federalbidpartners.com

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