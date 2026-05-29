Dr. T. Nicole Owens Introduces A.L.Y.G.N., A Transformational Kingdom Leadership Blueprint

A.L.Y.G.N by Dr. T. Nicole Owens

New Christian leadership book calls leaders to spiritual alignment, sacred responsibility, and lasting Kingdom impact.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. T. Nicole Owens announces the release of A.L.Y.G.N.: A Kingdom-Based Leadership Framework: The Kingdom Leadership Blueprint, a transformational Christian leadership book designed to help readers lead with clarity, humility, stewardship, and spiritual maturity. Rooted in the biblical structure found in Numbers chapters 3 and 4, the book offers a timely message for leaders seeking more than influence, visibility, or productivity.

In A.L.Y.G.N., Dr. Owens presents a powerful framework built on five core pillars: Assignment, Leadership Identity, Yielding, Growth, and Nurture and Multiply. Through these principles, readers are invited to examine what God has assigned them to carry, whether their identity is rooted in Christ or performance, and how surrender, formation, and accountability shape healthy leadership.

Rather than presenting leadership as a matter of talent or position, the book reframes leadership as sacred responsibility. Drawing from the order, duties, and stewardship given to the Levites, Dr. Owens shows that Kingdom leadership requires alignment with God’s design before expansion, authority, or impact can be sustained.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Dr. Owens’s passion to see leaders become spiritually grounded before they become publicly effective. In an age where many leaders face burnout, insecurity, unhealthy ambition, weak boundaries, and leadership without succession, A.L.Y.G.N. offers a biblical and practical path toward wholeness, wisdom, and longevity.

Written for ministry leaders, pastors, emerging leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and believers called to influence others, the book speaks directly to those who desire to lead with integrity and spiritual depth. Its message challenges readers to understand that alignment must come before assignment, identity must come before activity, submission must come before authority, and stewardship must come before ownership.

Dr. T. Nicole Owens brings a thoughtful, faith-centered voice to the leadership conversation, combining biblical insight with practical leadership development. Her work encourages readers to move beyond performance-driven leadership and embrace a model rooted in character, obedience, accountability, and the development of others.

With its clear framework and spiritually grounded teaching, A.L.Y.G.N. is positioned as a meaningful resource for leaders who want their influence to honor God, strengthen people, and leave a lasting Kingdom legacy.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0GZL6LJ6D

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