ACC/A6 hosts the Raptor Town Tactical Communications Demonstration: taking communication on the go

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA -- The Air Combat Command Cyberspace Operations and Warfighting Communications directorate (ACC/A6) hosted an expeditionary communication demonstration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 7, 2026.

The event brought together vendors from across the country to present their technological communication solutions to ACC leadership. The vendors were chosen based on their mission focus and how they aligned with ACC mission objectives to meet operational needs for real-world situations.

“What makes Raptor Town unique compared to other events is that it’s deliberately rooted in lessons learned from previous operations,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Phillips, ACC/A6 director. “This demo aims to solve today’s communication challenges while preparing for future capabilities.”

The day-long event started with a private demo hour, allowing for discussions to take place regarding technological solutions needed to meet the challenges that ACC warfighters face in austere environments. Attendees were given demonstrations that highlight a broad spectrum of advanced deployable tactical communications technologies designed to ensure secure, resilient, and multi-path connectivity.

Mitchell Maddox, ACC/A6 deputy of deployed communications, notes that deployable combat forces need equipment that can reflect the capabilities of communication networks and technology employed at installations.

“These capabilities need to be integrated into future deployable systems, not just what we see installed on bases,” said Maddox. “We need reliable equipment and systems that can deploy quickly and we are looking for ways to add to our already existing systems that will increase their impact, sustainability and productivity.”

Vendors introduced ACC leaders to self-healing networks, wide-range interception and detection waveforms, cutting-edge computing software and security frameworks that can increase cloud environments regardless of the deployment conditions.

The technologies featured capabilities of interoperability platforms that unify radio systems, wearable sensors for real-time physiological and hazard monitoring, cyber-threat denial tools paired with shielding and mobile expeditionary aerostats for persistent aerial relays.

“We cannot secure decision advantage in a vacuum; we need you in this fight,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Phillips, ACC/A6 director. “Achieving information dominance means we must rapidly align our empowered Airmen, our agile processes, and our advanced technologies. That is the only way we will outpace our adversaries, deter aggression, and decisively win.”

By anchoring cyberspace operations at the tactical edge, ACC/A6 ensures Airmen, Guardians and the joint force maintain the communication advantage, anytime and anywhere.