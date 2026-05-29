ECOBLOX Announces Strategic Executive Management Leadership Transitions to Drive Global Execution and Scaled Growth

ECOBLOX logo

DUBAI, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOBLOX, a leading innovator of AI compute infrastructure, announced today an optimization of its corporate leadership structure. Building on a period of rapid acceleration, the realignment positions the company to maximize global scalability, accelerate sustained revenue growth and ensure long-term strategic success.

To oversee the broader corporate ecosystem and capitalize on macro-infrastructure opportunities, Theo Valich (formerly ECOBLOX CEO) will be the new group CEO of the company’s successful holding company, BLOX.

Mr. Valich will focus on high-level global strategic opportunities and overarching fundraising initiatives for the operational companies (OpCos), with an initial primary focus on ECOBLOX. He will directly spearhead major initiatives, including strategic infrastructure projects, semiconductor ecosystem manufacturing opportunities, and international strategic joint ventures.

Additionally, Doug Makishima will assume the role of Interim CEO to guide ECOBLOX through its next critical chapter of corporate maturity. As Interim CEO, Mr. Makishima will be strictly focused on project prioritization, accelerating near-term revenue, capturing immediate commercialization of opportunities, and increasing enterprise value. His mandate includes establishing disciplined, institutionalized operating systems across sales execution, product delivery, financial management, corporate governance, and leadership development to support a predictable and highly scalable corporate structure.

"During the first four years of our journey, ECOBLOX has successfully established a powerful narrative and a disruptive vision for the future of AI infrastructure," said Theo Valich, Group CEO of BLOX holding. "As we enter this massive deployment phase, we are evolving our leadership to match our ambitions. Doug's proven track record in operational excellence and revenue execution makes him the ideal leader to systematize ECOBLOX in this transitional period, while allowing the holding company to unlock massive global joint ventures, semiconductor pipelines, and sovereign cloud opportunities."

"With the rise of AI inference, autonomous systems, and generative/agentic AI applications, along with the growing need for sovereign AI, the demand for integrated AI infrastructure ecosystems has never been higher, and ECOBLOX is uniquely positioned to capture this market," said Doug Makishima, Interim CEO of ECOBLOX. "Our focus right now is singular: execution. We are building rigorous operational structures, sales pipelines, and delivery systems necessary to convert our technological advantages into repeatable revenue growth and long-term value for our partners and stakeholders."

About ECOBLOX

ECOBLOX is shaping the future of AI Compute. By deploying advanced AI infrastructure projects, the company provides critical computing resources to support enterprise, government and cloud data center contracts, driving innovation in Sovereign Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing. Through an ecosystem of leading hardware, software, and capital partners, ECOBLOX enables organizations to deploy cost- and energy-efficient AI infrastructure at scale. With headquarters in Dubai, UAE, the company also has operations in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Zagreb, Croatia, Zurich, Switzerland, London, U.K. and Silicon Valley, USA. To learn more, visit: www.ecoblox.com.

ECOBLOX and ECOBLOX MDC are trademarks or registered trademarks of ECOBLOX DWC-LLC in the U.A.E. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.