Over One Million Dollars Saved: Fort Rucker Honors Top Volunteers

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— Fort Rucker honored its generous volunteers during the 2025 Volunteer of the Year Recognition Ceremony May 28, 2026, at The Landing.

Last year, the Army celebrated its volunteers with the motto “The Power of Volunteering.” Guest speaker Brig. Gen. Kenneth C. Cole, Aviation Center of Excellence deputy commanding general, said today's awardees were selfless and serve as role models to those in the community.

After the opening prayer and national anthem, Rachael Cespedes, volunteer coordinator, presented a ceremonial check for $1,265,599.32 to Cole, Col. Jeffrey L. Paulus, Fort Rucker garrison commander, and Fort Rucker garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Castro. The check represented the wages saved by the community’s volunteers through the donation of their time and efforts.

Cole applauded both Chaplain Kersey and the 41st Army Band for utilizing their "high callings" in the opening of the ceremony.

"There is another high calling and that is serving one’s fellow citizen," Cole said. "I'm especially proud of how our military community continually steps up to assist their own and others. These volunteers among you do not wear superhero capes, but their impact is nothing short of superhuman."

Fort Rucker volunteers represent a diverse group of civilians, contractors, soldiers, retirees and family members. Each supports the community in a variety of ways, giving their time generously to Parker Elementary School, youth sports, family readiness groups, the Thrift Shop, religious support services, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, special events and other organizations, according to Cole.

Pointing to the check, Cole added that "619 people created that check with more than 36,000 volunteer hours. That equates to over $1 million in services. ... It's just a selfless and remarkable feat."

Before the 2025 overall Volunteer of the Year winners were announced, Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben A. Davila, command sergeant major of the Aviation Branch, presented certificates to more than 50 volunteers who spent hundreds of hours serving the community.

Fort Rucker’s Volunteers of the Year are listed below.

Youth Volunteer of the Year – Samuel Keller

Adult Volunteer of the Year – Kevin Jordan

Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year – Staff Sgt. Cuevas

Family Volunteers of the Year – The Layne Family

Helping Hand Award – 1st Lt. EC Presnell

Lifetime Achievement Award – Cassandra Layne

For more photos of the award winners head to our FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCV76t