The Texas Military Department Partners with Civilian Agencies for 2026 SAREX

SAN ANTONIO— The Texas Military Department participated in the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) in San Antonio, Texas, May 18-21, 2026, marking twelve years of interagency partnership for this effort.

SAREX focuses on disaster response preparedness for search and rescue organizations to better prepare for natural disasters and improve interagency coordination between state and federal partners. This year integrated rotary-wing rescue assets with Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) teams to improve situational awareness and communication between agencies.

“One of the rescue sites, Camp Bullis, provided a realistic disaster environment that first responders could face including power lines, trees, roof extractions and more,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Rob Meischen, a SAREX planner from the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade. “Collectively this training is exactly what aircrews, hoist personnel, ground teams, and UAS operators need to help validate training and processes so we are better prepared for the next Kerrville or Hurricane Harvey.”

There were 22 aircraft from 13 different agencies to include the U.S. Air Force 41st Rescue Squadron, National Guard units and Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (HART) from Arkansas and Indiana, and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. With over 335 attendees, there were a total of 275 hoists, 339 personnel moved, and over 84 hours flown.

“Last year, SAREX was held less than two months before the catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country and central Texas during the July Fourth weekend, which claimed the lives of 136 people,” said Brett Dixon, the assistant chief of Texas A&M Task Force 1 and SAREX director. “The local, state, and federal aviation coordination that rescued and evacuated flooding victims is a testament to the training at SAREX. Our goal is to make sure that all aviation resources in Texas are ready to respond in a coordinated way to help Texans on their worst day.”

SAREX 2026 allows local, state and federal government search and rescue aviation to develop better coordination mechanisms in real-world scenarios for response to hurricanes and natural disasters. The Texas Military Department plays a critical role in disaster response exercises by providing rapid aerial response, personnel transport, and coordinated aviation support alongside civilian emergency agencies, strengthening interagency partnerships that are essential to lifesaving operations.