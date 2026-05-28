MPCA grant supports a growing network of repair clinics in the Twin Cities

Minneapolis resident Harry Weiss looks on as a volunteer technician at Free Geek examines his broken stereo.

Harry Weiss wasn’t quite ready to give up on his old stereo when its radio stopped playing. Then, he spotted a notice in his neighborhood newsletter about a free upcoming electronics repair clinic at Free Geek in south Minneapolis. He reserved a time slot and shared a brief description of the problems he was having with his device.

The next week, Weiss brought his stereo into the Thursday night fix-it clinic, where volunteers and technicians gathered to diagnose and repair a wide range of electronics including the stereo, a turntable, and a set of electronic cat feeders — all free of charge.

These fix-it clinics are powered by The Minnesota Repair Project, led by the Clean Water Fund. The Minnesota Repair Project is one of several initiatives that received a grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency aimed at reducing waste and boosting reuse across the state. The Clean Water Fund received a $232,510 grant to expand access to repair and reuse services alongside its partners, which include Twin Cities Maker, Minnesota Tech for Success, and Free Geek Twin Cities. The funding is designed to address persistent gaps in accessible repair resources.

“Repair efforts can offer significant environmental benefits and cost savings to Minnesotans,” said Kristen Peterson, a senior reuse specialist with the MPCA. “The great thing about waste reduction strategies like repair is that they are often local and approachable, yet the environmental benefits extend far beyond a single community.”

Free Geek and Twin Cities Maker host weekly fix-it clinics.

Fix-it clinics are growing in popularity

Grant funding enabled the partner organizations to purchase the testing benches, tools, and training infrastructure needed to launch and sustain the fix-it clinics.

“It takes some initial capital investment to be able to repair,” explained Maria Jensen, electronic waste organizer for the Clean Water Fund. By investing in the infrastructure, the grant is helping shift repair from a one-off opportunity to a more scalable, community-run system.

At Free Geek, weekly clinics now bring in residents with everything from malfunctioning computers to decades-old audio equipment. Since launching regular clinics earlier this year, demand has steadily increased.

“We’ve had over 150 registrations,” said Jean Marie Durant, executive director of Free Geek. Each clinic serves a limited number of participants, but the consistent schedule allows more people to engage over time — a key step in scaling the model.

For many participants, the biggest barrier to repairing broken electronics is knowing where to start. “Most people are afraid to even open a phone or computer,” Free Geek technician Josh Howell said.

At the fix-it clinics, volunteers work alongside the people who bring in their electronics, guiding them through the repair process. The goal is not just to fix devices, but to help people understand how they work and how they can be repaired. That approach is central to the project’s mission: empowering individuals with practical skills while reducing reliance on new products.

Building an ecosystem of repair

“It’s not just about stuff,” Howell said. “It’s about realizing there’s a whole community.”

Kate Guiney agrees. She’s the program and development manager at Twin Cities Maker, a volunteer-driven non-profit offering access to tools and expertise across multiple disciplines, from electronics to sewing and woodworking. Each of the project’s partners are playing a role in building a broader repair network where everyday people feel empowered to learn new skills from others in their direct community.

Guiney said that people aren’t just getting involved because they want one thing fixed. They also want to expand their knowledge and help others.

“Over 100 people signed up to volunteer right away,” Guiney said. “People want to help their neighbors, and a lot more people can learn to fix things than we sometimes allow ourselves to imagine.”

Organizers at Twin Cities Maker and Free Geek say even a single repair can influence future decisions both for individuals and the greater Twin Cities community. “It takes time to change behavior,” Durant said.

For participants, the alternative is often disposal.

“I think the Minneapolis garbage collector would get my stereo if there wasn’t something like this around,” Harry Weiss said.

Looking ahead

As the project continues, partners are focused on expanding participation and strengthening collaboration across organizations. “It’s not going to take just one organization,” Durant said. “It’s going to take everybody working together.”

For now, the work continues one item at a time — extending the life of everyday items and offering an alternative to throwaway culture.

And for Harry Weiss, the benefit extends beyond fixing his stereo. After peeking inside and getting a better understanding of the repair process, he sees how repair is a viable option.

“Now that I know this place is here, I can bring in other things before throwing them away,” he said.

For more information and to sign up for fix-it clinics focused on electronics, 3D-printed repairs, clothes mending, woodworking/furniture repair, and more, visit the Minnesota Repair Project.